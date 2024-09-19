 Best Place to Buy THC Drinks 2024 | Spec's | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Place to Buy THC Drinks

Spec's

We never thought we'd see the day in Texas when alcohol and THC would be sold alongside each other. At Specs, back behind the seemingly never-ending shelves of alcohol sits a cooler with a handful of different THC seltzers. They carry brands such as 8th Wonder, Pamos and Hi Seltzer, all of which offer a somewhat unique experience with different cannabinoids at different potencies. Venturing out into the land of smoke shops for your THC drinks may be a little riskier for newcomers, as they tend to carry products with higher potencies. So, Specs is a good starting point for those just diving into THC beverages.

Best Suburban Smoke Shop

Smoke Art

With 10 locations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Smoke Art seemingly has it all. It's got bongs, zongs and bubblers. It carries e-liquid, delta-9 and delta-8 THC and THCa. It even carries TRE House magic mushroom gummies. Whether you're looking for some high-potency THCa flower or something to smoke it in, Smoke Art has you covered. Do yourself a favor and head to one of Smoke Art's locations and buy some Voodoo Exocit lemon cherry gelato THCa flower. It's good quality, grown indoors and packs a punch with 39% THCa. You'll thank us later for introducing you to Smoke Art.

Best Affordable Housing Project

Oak Lawn Place

Patrick Williams

Oak Lawn Place had its soft opening in July. It's a spot where seniors in Dallas can have an affordable place to live. Backed by the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas, this housing project will have 84 high-quality units for adults 55 and older in an environment intended to support the LGBTQIA+ community. Seniors of any sexual orientation can rent at the complex, but those behind the project hope to make it a welcoming place for LGBTQIA+ residents through community art and various programs. The units will serve residents who earn from 30%–60% of the area median income, and more than half of the units are reserved for those making below 50% area median income.

Best Delta-9 Syrup

Wyatt Purp

Mike Brooks

You won't want to sleep on this delta-9 syrup, but you might want to sleep after you've taken some. Packed with 150 milligrams of hemp-derived delta-9 THC, a sip of this stuff will smoothen your day in a heartbeat. The syrup comes in several flavors, including fruit punch, lemonade, blue raspberry and strawberry. Each 60-milliliter bottle of serum comes with just over 10 servings, and every dose should hit you in a matter of minutes. Try a teaspoon or tablespoon to start off, then venture into higher doses. We enjoy taking the whole bottle ourselves. You can find Wyatt Purp delta-9 syrup online and in shops across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Best Place to Buy Smoking Accessories

PPV

PPV carries all your smoking needs and more from pipes to papes and vapes (hence the name). PPV has been in business in Dallas for about 23 years. If you're looking for a new piece of glass to smoke your stash out of, look no further than PPV. The shop once carried only merchandise, glass and other smoking accessories, but it has changed a bit over the years. It now stocks kratom, THC edibles and vaporizers. So, next time you drop and break your piece, visit PPV.

Best Medical Marijuana Company

Texas Original

This might be news to you, but the Lone Star State does in fact have a medical marijuana program. Sure, the program is heavily restricted, limited to low-THC edibles, but, hey, we've got one. Texas Original is one of three marijuana businesses in the state licensed to participate in its medical marijuana program, the Texas Compassionate Use Program (TCUP). You have to have a qualifying condition to participate in TCUP. If you do, you'll want to take a gander at Texas Original's offerings. They've got THC beverages, tinctures, gummies and chocolates to choose from with varying levels of THC. With several pickup spots in North Texas, if you've got a prescription, you might want to just go ahead and bring it to Texas Original. They'll fix you right up.

Best Curly Hair Specialist

Talya Cooper, PureSana Salon

Curly hair is a science that Talya Cooper has mastered. Cooper, who goes by Talya Jade on socials, is a wizard when it comes to curly hair. She understands on an intimate level the complexities involving curly hair such as curl type, porosity, density and texture. It was her own personal struggle to find someone who could cut her curly hair that pushed her to pursue a specialization in coils. Her passion is evident in her work. Juicy, voluminous curls are a guarantee when you sit in her chair. Education is a bonus. Along with a curly cut, Cooper guides clients through care, maintenance, styling and diffusing methods, ensuring they have all the insight they need to keep their curls looking their best.

Best Nail Technician

Priscilla Ayala, Polished by Priscilla

Nails are a luxury that Priscilla Ayala, owner of Polished by Priscilla, doesn't take lightly. A Polished by Priscilla nail set is the epitome of quality. Over the last four years, Ayala has crafted her diligent technique for the perfect set of nails. The home-based nail technician is meticulous with application, shape and filling. Ayala applies acrylic to create a smooth seamless layer that is a client's preferred thickness, length and shape. Her inviting demeanor welcomes clients to voice their preferences and concerns, but that's not usually warranted. Ayala is keen on detail and will ensure a set is up to her top-notch standards.

Best Auto Detailer

A Buff and Beyond Detailing

There's attention to detail and then there's A Buff and Beyond attention to detail. A Buff and Beyond Detailing is unparalleled, and the best part is they come to you. The mobile detailers don't just clean a car, they deep clean it. Say goodbye to pet hair, crumbs or the tornado of a mess that usually accompanies kids. Every nook, cranny, cup holder, seat crevice and handle is pristine by the time the detailers are done with it. For them, the transformation is a work of art. Their attention to detail stems from an appreciation for vehicles. The guys at A Buff and Beyond Detailing are equally as invested in maintaining the integrity of your vehicle as you are.

Best Masseuse

Gaby Torres, Massages by Gaby

Located in the Oak Cliff Tower, Massages by Gaby is an oasis for relaxation. Owner Gaby Torres has created a sanctuary to pause and recharge, but what sets Torres and her team of massage therapists apart is their focus on enhancing mobility. Torres ensures you are rejuvenated and renewed. Trigger points are identified and released through specialized techniques. Tension melts out of the body as the team's magic hands work to increase mobility and circulation. Torres dedication to top-quality and care has paid off in word-of-mouth referrals. Over the last year, Torres has garnered a loyal clientele who keep her growing team booked solid. Weekend couples massages, which we highly recommend, are booked instantaneously. Pro tip: turn on Instagram notifications for the Massages by Gaby Instagram account for availability updates.

Best Of Dallas®

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation