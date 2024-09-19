Best Place to Buy THC Drinks

We never thought we'd see the day in Texas when alcohol and THC would be sold alongside each other. At Specs, back behind the seemingly never-ending shelves of alcohol sits a cooler with a handful of different THC seltzers. They carry brands such as 8th Wonder, Pamos and Hi Seltzer, all of which offer a somewhat unique experience with different cannabinoids at different potencies. Venturing out into the land of smoke shops for your THC drinks may be a little riskier for newcomers, as they tend to carry products with higher potencies. So, Specs is a good starting point for those just diving into THC beverages.