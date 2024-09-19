Best Wellness Studio

Sometimes you want to get away, catch your breath and just ... breathe. Specializing in a wealth of healing modalities, Breathe Meditation and Wellness is a candyland for wellness seekers, which makes it one of the best in the Big D. Upon walking in, a wave of serenity washes over the senses, allowing you to settle into higher vibrations. Craving some "woo"? Breathe offers new- and full-moon ceremonies, intuitive readings, shamanic experiences (think beating drums, plant meds and more), crystal bed chakra therapy and a plethora of reiki energy healers to balance your body from good to great.