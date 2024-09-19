Best Dallas Star

Before the 2022–23 season the Dallas Stars suffered from perhaps the biggest problem a hockey team can face: It didn't have an ace goaltender. Now, the team did have a run of solid goalies who could occasionally catch fire, but it had been years since the club had That One Guy. For the past two seasons, young Jake Oettinger has indeed been That One Guy for the Stars as the team has reached the Western Conference Finals in back-to-back seasons. The NHL All-Star wasn't perfect in the most recent playoffs, but the Stars didn't lose a postseason game because of him and likely won several of the important matchups thanks to him.