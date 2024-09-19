The name alone is enough to win us over. After all, who doesn't have fond memories of the consensus favorite part of the school day? And a recess from work, stress, traffic and the news in the form of ripping some muscle fiber is a very good thing. Opened in 2020 by a duo of fitness training professionals, Recess Fitness is a sleek, full-service spot that encourages your healthy aspirations with an impressive mix of personal training options, group classes and modern equipment. Plus, Recess does not allow those annoying, unwieldy tripods that influencers often use to film their workouts.