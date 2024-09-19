 Best Gym 2024 | Recess Fitness | Best of Dallas® 2020 | Best Restaurants, Bars, Clubs, Music and Stores in Dallas | Dallas Observer
Best Gym

Recess Fitness

The name alone is enough to win us over. After all, who doesn't have fond memories of the consensus favorite part of the school day? And a recess from work, stress, traffic and the news in the form of ripping some muscle fiber is a very good thing. Opened in 2020 by a duo of fitness training professionals, Recess Fitness is a sleek, full-service spot that encourages your healthy aspirations with an impressive mix of personal training options, group classes and modern equipment. Plus, Recess does not allow those annoying, unwieldy tripods that influencers often use to film their workouts.

Best Yoga Studio

Uptown Yoga

You can stretch or work up a sweat anywhere, but when it comes to yoga, you want to feel like you're in a place that's intentionally serving your needs for the sort of reset a satisfying session delivers. At both of Uptown Yoga's locations, the instructors indeed provide a singular experience to those seeking mind-body balance. Both in-studio and virtual sessions are available for added convenience. Check out the special events and international yoga retreats Uptown hosts for even greater holistic harmony.

Best Place to Hang a Hammock

Boy Scout Hill Pavilion

We don't have exact coordinates to give you, but here's the best way we can direct you to the most idyllic hammock destination in North Texas: Enter "Boat ramp Dallas 75218" into your GPS, and walk across the street of this parking lot address. You'll find a cluster of trees (and of people who are in on this secret). Tie up your ENO or similar brand of strapped hammock; these are easy to set up and don't cause damage to trees. This is a perfectly shady spot to nap, ponder the meaning of everything and ignore emails from your boss. This place is at its best in the spring or fall with its picturesque views of the lake and trail. Bring your dog, friends or that book you told everyone you're reading but aren't. There are enough trees for everyone at Boy Scout Pavilion, so it never feels too crowded.

Best Free Obstacle Course

Dallas College's Brookhaven Campus

If you're looking for a good functional workout, look no further than Dallas College's Brookhaven campus. It has an obstacle course that will light your muscles on fire. Traverse walls, balance on beams and climb up rope nets on this free obstacle course, on the trail that wraps around the Brookhaven campus. This spot is essentially a hidden gem in the city as it's almost always free of people. So, whether you're training to be the next American Ninja Warrior star or just looking for a good workout, this free obstacle course has you covered.

Best Skate Park

4DWN

Vera "Velma" Hernandez

If you're looking for a good place to shred, look no further. Between half pipes, quarter pipes, ramps and rails, 4DWN has it all. Established by prominent skaters Mike Crum and Rob Cahill in 2015, 4DWN is more than just a skate park. It's an organization as well, with its facility acting as a hub for community events. One event it hosts is called service and skate. During a typical service and skate session, people have free access to the 4DWN facility to work on new tricks with pro skaters. Something special is happening at 4DWN. You'll want to see it for yourself.

Best Martial Arts Gym

Mohler MMA

Whether you're new to martial arts or a seasoned athlete, Mohler MMA has something for you. The gym trains all ages in martial arts like muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing and MMA. Feel like competing? Team Mohler will get you prepared to bring home 1st place trophies. Led by fifth-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt professor Allen Mohler, the team at the gym brings with it decades of experience. Allen Mohler has trained in a variety of martial arts, including Kenpo Karate and kali weapons training. So, if you're looking to learn how to kick some ass, you might just want to pay Mohler MMA a visit.

Best Hiking Trails

Cedar Ridge Nature Preserve

Kathy Tran

Nine miles of trails across 600 hilly acres are maintained by Audubon Dallas just southwest of city limits. The trails range from beginner-friendly to more advanced, with elevation changes and climbing involved. The park is beautiful year-round, but we especially recommend stepping out during the late spring and early summer when wildflowers are blooming, and in fall as the trees begin to change color. Dogs are allowed at the nature preserve, and parking can fill up quickly, so it is best to head out in the early mornings.

Best Bowling Alley

Bowlski's

Jenni Cholula

If you've seen The Big Lebowski, you know what's going on here. Bowlski's says so themselves. Walking into this East Dallas bowling alley feels like stepping into another era, thanks, in part, to its location inside the historic Lakewood Theater. Aside from the architectural intrigue, the alley's ten vintage bowling lanes are lit up by ambient blue and purple neon lights, solidifying the totally vibey ambiance. There's also a pizza spot and a bar, in case you need to loosen up before letting it roll.

Best Park

Kidd Springs Japanese Garden

Did you know a quaint corner of a North Oak Cliff park holds the oldest works in Dallas' public arts collection? The Kidd Springs Japanese Garden dates back to the 1970s, but a recent million-dollar restoration helped upgrade the park's landscaping and amenities and brought the walkways up to ADA code. The historic statues sprinkled throughout the park date back to the 18th century and are some of the most treasured features of any city park.

Best Pickleball

The Sandy Pickle

Courtesy of The Village

The Sandy Pickle is our favorite place to get our dink on because, in addition to the pickleball courts, there is a golf simulator, volleyball courts, cornhole, food options and a bar. The Village's pickleball spot opened last fall, and an app allows anyone to rent a court for an hour at a time. Daily pickleball-themed drink specials like Bump and Brews, Dink and Drink or Pickleback shots make the Pickle the ideal playground for grown-ups.

