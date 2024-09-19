Best Martial Arts Gym

Whether you're new to martial arts or a seasoned athlete, Mohler MMA has something for you. The gym trains all ages in martial arts like muay thai, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, boxing and MMA. Feel like competing? Team Mohler will get you prepared to bring home 1st place trophies. Led by fifth-degree Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt professor Allen Mohler, the team at the gym brings with it decades of experience. Allen Mohler has trained in a variety of martial arts, including Kenpo Karate and kali weapons training. So, if you're looking to learn how to kick some ass, you might just want to pay Mohler MMA a visit.