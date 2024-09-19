Best Run Club

There is power in numbers, and Oak Cliff Run Crew (OCRC) has the numbers. Twice a week Dallas runners, both amateur and seasoned, show up in droves to 1406 N. Zang Blvd. to run with OCRC. Rain or shine, the run crew will be out for a social run (2- or 3-mile route options) Thursdays at 7 p.m. and a long run (5-, 10- or 15-mile route options) on Sundays. It's the perfect opportunity to meet new people, join a community and get some miles in. Make sure you show up early and stay for a post-run hang at Manhattan Project Beer.