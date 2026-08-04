15 new Dallas restaurants that opened this summer

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Has Dallas ever been this spoiled for choice when it comes to openings around the city? We don’t think so.

Last month, Duro Hospitality opened a stunning coastal Italian restaurant inside an unassuming office building. Knox-Henderson got a trio of newcomers, and more concepts that we thought were gone have been revived.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

These are all the restaurants, bars and cafes that opened in Dallas in July.

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Scilia

8111 Douglas Ave., Preston Center

Seasoned hospitality veterans at Duro (behind The Charles, El Carlos Elegante, etc.) opened this brand-new coastal Italian restaurant that nods to the mythical push and pull of good and evil. Ooh. Ah. The paint was barely dry on the walls when we made it in for a first look.

Inclusion Coffee

2350 N Beckley Ave., West Dallas

Inclusion Coffee is a staple near the UT Arlington campus, and they are fresh off the grand opening of a second location in Dallas near White Rock Brewing in Trinity Groves. It’s in a spacious, industrial-style building with plenty of wiggle room and espresso for your next catch-up or work sesh. This is a great third space in Arlington and hopefully it fills a similar type of space in West Dallas.

Nūr Coffee Bar

2741 E Belt Line Road, Carrollton

We spent $17 on a latte service at this new cafe, and we’d do it again. Nur is a cafe that feels like a spa treatment.

Walkers’

3016 Greenville Ave., Lower Greenville

Walkers’ was an exciting opening last month along Lower Greenville. It’s a multi-faceted concept that is part market, sandwich shop, wine bar and restaurant. We already gushed about it for our first look, but we loved the menu’s simplicity and seasonality, which the team is always adding and subtracting from for a truly unique menu every week.

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Bite Sushi & Tapas

900 E Clarendon Drive, Near the Dallas Zoo

Mason Ho had been serving sushi under Yume Catering for years, and when he opened his first brick-and-mortar at the new East Dock development near the Dallas Zoo, he wasn’t hoping to chase a Michelin star. Bite Sushi & Tapas hopes to be a quality neighborhood restaurant that will be around for a while. We like the sound of that.

Mom’s Cafe

602 E Main St., Allen

Mom’s Cafe was a staple in North Texas for a decade before it closed in November 2025. The cafe was revived when it was purchased by new owners, and it reopened this month with the same all-day breakfast, brunch and lunch motto. Coincidentally, the same owners are also behind Mom’s Cafe in Carrollton, but both concepts are entirely separate.

Dock Local

920 S Harwood St., Dallas Farmers Market

This brand new location inside the Dallas Farmers Market is Dock Local’s fourth outpost in DFW and fifth nationwide. It replaced Rex’s Seafood Market swiftly after the longtime staple closed back in May. Dock Local serves a menu of seafood supported by scratch-made and chef-driven ingredients. It’s Maine lobster rolls and original crab queso are two things to look out for the next time you’re at the market.

J. Rae’s Bakery

West 7th Street, Fort Worth

They’re baaaaack. J. Rae’s Bakery was founded in Fort Worth in 2008 and closed over a decade ago. Last month, the go-to confectionery store reopened just a few miles from its original location. The bakery is best known for its decorated sugar cookies, but it also serves cupcakes, cheesecakes, cake balls and cookie cakes. There’s also a location on Lovers Lane in Dallas.

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Stay Darlin’

2929 N Henderson Ave., Knox-Henderson

Stay Darlin’ is another of many spots that opened in the Knox/Henderson area last month. We just gave it a first look, and while we were skeptical about this Cowgirl Era for Knox-Henderson, the food and drinks won us over.

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

8724 Preston Road, Plano

The Dallas Morning News reported on Ono Hawaiian BBQ breaking into the Dallas market with 10 planned locations to open around North Texas this year. (Really?) The first of them opened in Plano last month. You could wait a little, and there should be one opening near you, but in case you’re hungry, the menu has the standard Hawaiian-inspired plate lunches and other island specialties. All the dishes are made-to-order with fresh ingredients, scratch sauces and served with aloha.

Parlor Doughnuts

2802 N. Henderson Ave., Knox-Henderson

We had been yearning for a Parlor Doughnuts to open in Dallas after visiting their first Texas outpost in McKinney back in 2023. Sometimes, dreams do come true. This doughnut shop is known for a signature, layered doughnut that is sort of like a cronut, but 10-times better.

Smoking Tiger Bread Factory

2225 Old Denton Road, Carrollton

Smoking Tiger is a bakery from Southern California, and Dallas is its first location outside of the Golden State. It mimics cafe culture from South Korea with pastries, bread and drinks made in-house daily. Nostalgic flavors like banana milk and corn, both staples in Korean culture, are used to make the drinks, and when you go, try the cream cheese garlic bread, a signature item.

Smalls Sliders

1700 N. Custer Road, McKinney

(Editor’s note: the burgers here are amazing.) Houston-born Smalls Sliders is expanding barely five miles from its first McKinney location at 1681 N Hardin Blvd. The fast casual chain serves cheeseburger sliders, waffle fries and a variety of shakes and drinks, and will open on Wednesday, August 12. The franchise has more than doubled its footprint in the last year or so. Be sure to get both the house sauce and queso no matter what else you order.

Total Wine

6330 E. Mockingbird Lane

The nation’s largest independent retailer of wine and spirits opens at the corner of Mockingbird and Abrams Road on Thursday, August 20.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

511 E Farm To Market, Murphy

Mountain-sized pizzas from Mountain Mike’s are now hot and fresh in Murphy. This opening marks the concept’s 16th location in Texas, and the most important thing you should know is that they have an all-you-can-eat weekday lunch buffet.