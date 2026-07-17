4 North Texas spots, 2 in Dallas, named best hotel restaurants in U.S.

Been to Stillwell's at the Swexan? You should get there.

Two Dallas restaurants have landed on OpenTable’s Top 100 Hotel Restaurants in America for 2026 list. It’s not a huge surprise; we already liked both of these, although you might be surprised to hear one is attached to a hotel. The other is Michelin-recommended, so of course.

OpenTable sifts through more than 10 million online hotel and restaurant reviews, ranking data points such as diner ratings and five-star reviews to compile the list. Most diners (92%) don’t even stay at the hotels on restaurant visits; so don’t feel obligated to book a room, although how nice would that be?

The heart of Dallas

Sister is a Greenville Avenue hotspot from the much-lauded Duro Hospitality Group (The Charles, El Carlos Elegante, Mister Charles and newly opened Scilla). Sister is where longtime favorite Grape used to be and has taken its place nicely as a neighborhood favorite. The vibe is casual. The menu draws people in with its inventive Italian-Mediterranean dishes like grilled prawns with ozro, pomegranate, sumac yogurt and Marcona almonds. There’s also Moroccan spiced chicken. Every table should have a plate of the focaccia with a chili olive tapenade. Casa Duro is a three-room boutique hotel above the restaurant that has earned a Michelin Key (an equivalent to a star) for 2024 and 2025.

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The Harwood District

Stillwell’s also landed on OpenTable’s list. This Michelin-recommended restaurant is at the Hotel Swexan in Dallas’ Harwood District. We appreciate Stillwell’s beef program; the parent company, Harwood Hospitality, partners with local ranches in Texas and Oklahoma that raise Akaushi cattle. The best culmination of this is Stillwell’s tasting menu, which, through the end of July, is aptly named “Dining Like the Duttons Tasting Menu.” For just $115, get a multi-course prime cut experience. You should probably just get a room after.

Cowtown

Outside of Big D proper, Hotel Drover’s 97 West Kitchen and Bar in Fort Worth is on the list. Smack dab in the Stockyards, this spot elevates traditional Texas fare; take the chicken-fried New York strip steak served with mashed potatoes and smoked sausage gravy. The chicken-fried oyster comes with chipotle butter and a pickled mango pico cumin crema. Yeah, we’re having a hard time imagining that also. If you’re looking for a true gritty-cowboy-hat Texas experience, this spot is your Huckleberry.

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Golfing in Frisco

Trick Rider, which we recently revisited at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and Spa, rounds out the list for North Texas. The restaurant recently rebranded as a steakhouse. We hear the bar is a great spot to pick up a Sugar Daddy. Anyhoosie, Trick Rider is sourcing beef from Linz Heritage Angus, an Oklahoma-based heritage rancher. The seafood arrives fresh from Japan’s Hokkaido markets. Produce comes from Damascus Farm in Floyd, Texas, where roughly 20 acres are dedicated to Trick Rider.

Writer Gutierrez continued about her meal there …