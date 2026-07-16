Restaurants

Gourmet Italian market closes downtown Dallas location

Ari's closed the day after the last World Cup game in Dallas.
By Lauren Drewes DanielsJuly 16, 2026
the front doors of Ari's Pantry
Ari's Pantry in downtown Dallas closed on July 15.

Lauren Drewes Daniels
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On Wednesday, July 15, Ari’s Pantry announced that it is closing its downtown Dallas location. Effective immediately.

The niche Italian grocery, deli, and cafe opened in downtown Dallas just last spring. Ari’s started as a small store in Oak Cliff where you can buy all the ingredients for a full Italian meal. They even have recipe cards if you don’t know what to make, plus the owner sells jars of his own red sauce.

Owner Ari Lowenstein expanded the concept to Trinity Groves, where he inherited a kitchen space, allowing him to offer ready-made meals. The downtown space was the third in the lineup and a perfect deli, offering quick grab-and-go lunches (Italian sandwiches on fresh focaccia), snacks (gelato), coffee, and full meals to take home for dinner. Shelves were stocked with imports like pasta, tinned fish and wine.

We can’t have nice things

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While Chick-fil-A a couple of blocks over is thriving with cars clogging the street as food delivery drivers just abandon their cars to grab to-go meals, downtown has lost a from-scratch, well-appointed store. Social media calls it like it sees it.

“What a tremendous loss for downtown Dallas! This little store was such a gift to downtown and the fact that Ari pays his employees well above minimum wage is a testament to the type of Class Act business he runs. We need more Ari’s (the grocery & the man) in the world.”

— producerkaylamc

“Downtown taking hit after hit”

— ericaeatstexas

Related

“We can’t having nothing.”

— shugaannspyce

Zactly.

The original store along Davis Street in Bishop Arts and the store at Coppell at Cypress Waters are both still open (and hopefully thriving). Although it appears the store at Trinity Groves is also closed.

We reached out to Ari’s for more information. If we hear back, we’ll update.

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is a senior editor at the Dallas Observer. She started freelancing in 2013 and became the food editor in 2021. In 2026, she was promoted to senior editor. Beyond covering Dallas’ dynamic restaurant scene, she helps drive community engagement and digital innovation. Lauren holds degrees from the University of North Texas and the UT Arlington. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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