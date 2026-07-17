Restaurants

Kevin Kelley’s Deep Ellum concept, KANVAS, to close this weekend

Per a social media post, the sports lounge is closing because of violence in Deep Ellum.
By Lauren Drewes DanielsJuly 17, 2026
the exterior of Kanvas
KANVAS Sport + Social is a concept from Kevin Kelley.

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The restaurant and sports lounge KANVAS opened in Deep Ellum in June 2024 with its sights set on becoming a premier sports lounge in Dallas. It occupies the space where Harlowe MXM used to be.

KANVAS is from Kevin Kelley, who also owns Kitchen and Kocktails in downtown, a bougie everything-plus-brunch lounge that has expanded to 8 locations across the U.S. and now has one planned in Times Square in New York City. Kelley also operates a nightclub, VIVO, adjacent to this flagship restaurant.

On Friday via Instagram, the business announced that Sunday will be the final day of KANVAS:

“The violence that has repeatedly occured in the surrounding area is a condition we did not create and cannot control – and it has made continues operation in Deep Ellum inconsisten with our standards.”

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We’ve reached out to KANVAS for more details, as well as the Deep Ellum Foundation and a couple of other business owners to get a better sense of what’s going on in the neighborhood. As we hear back, we’ll update this article.

Cliff Edgar operates Brick and Bones on Commerce Street in Deep Ellum. When asked if there’s been an uptick in crime this summer, he said he hasn’t noticed anything: “No more than usual.” But added that Commerce Street, where he is located, is different than Main and Elm.

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is a senior editor at the Dallas Observer. She started freelancing in 2013 and became the food editor in 2021. In 2026, she was promoted to senior editor. Beyond covering Dallas’ dynamic restaurant scene, she helps drive community engagement and digital innovation. Lauren holds degrees from the University of North Texas and the UT Arlington. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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