Members-Only Supper Club With Chef Misti Norris: The Menu Release

Last year, we launched our Members-Only Supper Club as an exclusive event open to Observer members who support our journalism. These culinary events not only support us, but are an opportunity for like-minded newsies and (or) foodies to enjoy curated dinners by some of our favorite Dallas chefs. And drink wine. There’s always wine.

In May, we’re supper clubbing at the cocktail lounge Saint Valentine in Old East Dallas (a key player in our ultimate bar guide). Chef Misti Norris has a permanent residency for her concept, Rainbowcat, in the kitchen here.

You may know Norris from her former restaurant, Petra and the Beast, which earned many accolades: it was on Esquire’s Best New Restaurants list in 2018 and was on Bon Appétit’s Top 50 in 2019. The James Beard Foundation nominated it for Best New Restaurant; Norris received three Best Chef Texas nominations and was a semifinalist for the award twice.

Norris also consults at Far Out, which earned a Best New Restaurant nomination from the James Beard Foundation this year.

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May Supper Club Details For one night, Norris will cook a meal for 20 Observer members. When: Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.

Where: Rainbowcat at Saint Valentine (4800 Bryan St., East Dallas)

Who: Observer members

Capacity: Only 20! We love an intimate, exclusive event

Price: $150 per person, which includes drink pairings and all taxes, tips and fees

The Menu The dinner menu is six courses, with drink pairings: House cottage ham, fermented apple butter, herbed fry bread, pickles

Crispy potato cake, custard duck egg, marinated scapes, parm

Cold-smoked raw lamb, puffed buckwheat, celtuce, burnt fennel seed emulsion

Chevre and Millbrook chestnut mushroom manti, mushroom xo, mushroom butter, herbed fry bread crumb

Smoked Rehoboth turkey breast, turkey leg pressée, buttered farro, broccolo fiolaro, broccoli pistou

Demases strawberries, coffee and chocolate

How to Join Us

To attend, you must be an Observer member. You can become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom. Then watch your inbox for an invite. If you’re already a member, check your email inbox for details on how to get a seat.

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We also just began our spring membership drive, and are setting out to raise $10,000 for our newsroom. Being a member also enhances our connection to our community. Since 1980, the Observer has brought a keen eye to local news, covering often overlooked stories. We are a free but invaluable resource for readers across North Texas.

Our Members-Only Supper Club series is proudly supported by Webb Family Law Firm. We can’t thank them enough for their support of local journalism.