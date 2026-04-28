Restaurants

Members-Only Supper Club With Chef Misti Norris: The Menu Release

The menu drop is here. Chef Misti Norris has created a seasonal, locally sourced dinner for 20, which is this Monday, May 4. Only a few seats are left. Snag them quickly.
By Lauren Drewes DanielsApril 28, 2026
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Last year, we launched our Members-Only Supper Club as an exclusive event open to Observer members who support our journalism. These culinary events not only support us, but are an opportunity for like-minded newsies and (or) foodies to enjoy curated dinners by some of our favorite Dallas chefs. And drink wine. There’s always wine.

In May, we’re supper clubbing at the cocktail lounge Saint Valentine in Old East Dallas (a key player in our ultimate bar guide). Chef Misti Norris has a permanent residency for her concept, Rainbowcat, in the kitchen here.

You may know Norris from her former restaurant, Petra and the Beast, which earned many accolades: it was on Esquire’s Best New Restaurants list in 2018 and was on Bon Appétit’s Top 50 in 2019. The James Beard Foundation nominated it for Best New Restaurant; Norris received three Best Chef Texas nominations and was a semifinalist for the award twice.

Norris also consults at Far Out, which earned a Best New Restaurant nomination from the James Beard Foundation this year.

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May Supper Club Details

For one night, Norris will cook a meal for 20 Observer members.

  • When: Monday, May 4, 6:30 p.m.
  • Where: Rainbowcat at Saint Valentine (4800 Bryan St., East Dallas)
  • Who: Observer members
  • Capacity: Only 20! We love an intimate, exclusive event
  • Price: $150 per person, which includes drink pairings and all taxes, tips and fees

The Menu

The dinner menu is six courses, with drink pairings:

  • House cottage ham, fermented apple butter, herbed fry bread, pickles
  • Crispy potato cake, custard duck egg, marinated scapes, parm
  • Cold-smoked raw lamb, puffed buckwheat, celtuce, burnt fennel seed emulsion
  • Chevre and Millbrook chestnut mushroom manti, mushroom xo, mushroom butter, herbed fry bread crumb
  • Smoked Rehoboth turkey breast, turkey leg pressée, buttered farro, broccolo fiolaro, broccoli pistou
  • Demases strawberries, coffee and chocolate

How to Join Us

To attend, you must be an Observer member. You can become one by giving any amount to support our newsroom. Then watch your inbox for an invite. If you’re already a member, check your email inbox for details on how to get a seat.

Related

We also just began our spring membership drive, and are setting out to raise $10,000 for our newsroom. Being a member also enhances our connection to our community. Since 1980, the Observer has brought a keen eye to local news, covering often overlooked stories. We are a free but invaluable resource for readers across North Texas.

Our Members-Only Supper Club series is proudly supported by Webb Family Law Firm. We can’t thank them enough for their support of local journalism.

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Lauren Drewes Daniels is the food editor of the Dallas Observer. She started working as a freelance writer in 2013 and became editor in 2021. She covers Dallas’ evolving dining scene, the many openings and closings as well as trends and breaking news. She oversees annual lists including Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants and contributes to the Best of Dallas. If you have a tip about an amazing pastry, pie or taco, let her know.

lauren.daniels@dallasobserver.com

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