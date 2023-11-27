10 Dallas Artists To Put on Your Playlist if You Love Taylor Swift

First things first — there is no such thing as too much Taylor Swift. That being said, there’s also nothing wrong with wanting to try something new. Those stuck playing 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
on loop should be happy to hear that she matches the styles of a number of musicians right here in Dallas. If you’re interested in supporting more of the local scene, here are a few artists to add to your recently played.
Remy Reilly
Much like a certain blond pop icon, Remy Reilly entered the music scene as a teenage star in the making. The indie pop singer has been writing her own tunes since the age of 5 and released her first eponymous EP at the age of 14. Reilly’s lyrics are both thoughtful and personal, as she touches on a variety of relatable issues, from bullying to heartbreak. Now in her early 20s, the Dallas artist has released two full EPs and a number of singles, including "What Do Ya Know" in April 2023. Reilly’s rich vocals layered over soft, pop-y beats fit right in with Swift’s 1989
era. Reilly can be found on streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music and more.
Piper Byers
Alt-country singer Piper Byers breathes new, modern life into the classic Americana sound. Byers encapsulates raw, emotional themes in many of her songs and has credited Swift as one of her songwriting inspirations. Like Swift, some of Byers’ lyricism focuses on female empowerment and acceptance. The impact of her words is only furthered by the strength of her voice. The scope of Byers’ discography shows similarities to a variety of Swift albums, including Lover
and Speak Now
, making her perfect for a variety of palates. In "London Boy" fashion, the artist has even sampled a Hinge match’s voice message in her latest single, "Meadow." .
Danni and Kris
North Texas pair Danni and Kris are two best friends doing what they love most — fulfilling their passion for music alongside one another. The country darling duo hails from Fort Worth and demonstrates a vocal chemistry like no other through '80s-influenced.Prizm and their Britney vs. Christina tribute act. They deliver heart-melting harmonies and skillful acoustic melodies among storytelling tracks. Danni and Kris exhibit a fresh combination of softness and strength in their songs, and are a great listen for '00s Swift fans or anyone looking to add more female-fronted country to their playlists. Their latest release, 2018’s "Into You," and other albums can be streamed on a variety of platforms.
Tippy Balady
Texans need to get on Tippy Balady’s neo-soul pop vibe. The singer-songwriter’s musical vision is a simple one: nothing is off limits. Balady combines thoughtful songwriting and composition with a delicate, pop backing and touches on a wide range of subjects, from young love and failed relationships to family struggles and feelings of loneliness. Balady’s Swift-like scope of vocals and lyrics make her a unique musical force worth the listen.
Frankie Leonie
Like Swift, Frankie Leonie knew what she was made of from a young age, and began recording and releasing her self-written songs as a high schooler. Leonie embodies the early sounds of country Taylor, but with the melancholic maturity of more recent Swift eras. Leonie proudly calls herself a country artist, but also mixes in other influences like folk and blues to further develop her own sound. With effortless vocals and sophisticated lyrics of an artist beyond her years, the Texas 20-something is an easy sell for OG Swifties.
Mitchell Ferguson
It’s hard to nail singer-songwriter Mitchell Ferguson down to just one clear genre. Rather than a certain style, Ferguson’s Texas roots are what make up most of his music identity. Reminiscent of Swift’s musical exploration, Ferguson blends a variety of elements — rock, pop, country and more — into his sound. His authentic love for what he does bleeds across a number of songs and styles, making him a strong contender for Swifties looking for something new. Ferguson's latest album, WHOLE LOTTA SAUCE
, is a great place to start — the track "Love on the Line" is like an updated rock version of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together."
Allison Ponthier
Although she’s now based in New York, Allison Ponthier still proudly displays her Southern roots across her indie folk discography. Mirroring the style of ‘00s Swift lyricism, Ponthier lays all her cards on the table through open, confessional storytelling. Ponthier adds even deeper personal elements to her songwriting by capturing her experiences as a queer Texas teen. Now 27, the singer-songwriter is making country camp by way of her uniquely eccentric production. Her narrative music videos are just as enjoyable as the songs themselves and hark back to the days of "Love Story" and "You Belong With Me."
Jade Nickol
Jade Nickol credits Swift as one of her biggest writing inspirations, and she mirrors this is her own personal lyricism. The country singer-songwriter has a few emotional love songs of her own, and she shows through her lyrics how to remain steadfast in the face of heartbreak. Nickol likes the contradiction of her small stature and strong voice and proudly displays it in her 2019 EP Murphy’s Law
. Nickol’s perspective best matches the tones of Swift albums like Red
and Speak Now
.
Ryan Berg
Ryan Berg, a The Voice
favorite, is what Swift might sound like if she ventured deeper into soul. The Dallas artist’s authentic, gritty sound and powerful raw vocals make him a bona fide blues star. Though his voice may be a bit richer than Swift’s, their similarities are shared through songwriting. Berg’s skilled lyricism paints vivid pictures of love, loss and more through intimate narratives. Although the acoustic focus of his 2017 release, The Velvet Ears
, sounds more like early Swift, fans of all eras should tune in for his universal storytelling skills.
Reputation
What’s closer to Swift than a Taylor tribute band? Reputation gives Dallasites the Taylor Swift experience year-round. Lead singer Julia Hill encapsulates Swift’s on-stage persona through a number of albums and eras. Hill may not be the real Swift, but her blond, banged wig and tour-accurate costumes are a close match. Reputation take their love for Swift to another level by offering a communal experience for Dallas-area Swifities, both young and old. More on the group and future performances can be found on Reputation’s website
.