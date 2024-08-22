Barry Manilow Takes Final Bow in Fort Worth

If you grew up on planet Earth, you have definitely heard of Barry Manilow. He's been part of our collective consciousness for 60 years. He got his start writing commercial jingles and penned some all-time classics including "Stuck on Band-Aids," "The Oscar Meyer Bologna Song" and the still-used State Farm theme, "Like a Good Neighbor," just to name a few.
Manilow received an honorary Clio award in 2009 for his longtime work on commercials. In his acceptance speech, he said the jingle experience taught him how to write pop songs. So there is some good in advertising.
The tour that brought Manilow to Dickies Arena on Wednesday night is billed as "The Last," but similar to Elton John and The Eagles, this "farewell" tour started in 2015 and keeps adding dates. If Barry wants to keep playing shows, we are here for it. As is his mostly mature crowd in Fort Worth, who were there early and instantly engaged.
In the early '70s, Manilow collaborated with Tony Orlando, then was scooped up as Bette Midler's musical director. He led her band and performed on her early albums. Manilow received his first Grammy nomination as producer of Midler's debut release The Divine Miss M. In 1974, Clive Davis united some minor labels and formed Artista Records; Manilow's single "Mandy" was one of the label's and Manilow's first No. 1 singles.
Manilow's success has grown from there, selling over 85 million records worldwide, earning a Grammy, three Emmys, three American Music Awards, an Oscar nomination and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002. He's also won a Tony for his Broadway musical Barry Manilow on Broadway and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clio or not, Barry Manilow's concert needed no advertising.
The legend's stop in Texas brought more than a great performance. Manilow is also a generous philanthropist (he is a big supporter of LBGTQIA and has performed in many benefit concerts for various causes, including natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina). Wednesday night's show included a presentation from The Manilow Music Teacher Fund, which the singer set up after becoming aware of the lack of funding in school music departments. A donation of $10,000 goes to a local teacher and a school selected by voting. This year's winner was Reginald Young and the school where he teaches music, Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth.
At Dickies, Manilow flaunted his skills as a top-level entertainer and performer. He simply glowed, with a sparkle in his eye, from the first note. He appeared heavenly as he glided and swayed, engaging directly with audience members. At age 81, he had a command of the stage one gets only from decades of performing. Manilow's passion for performance —and for his "Fanilows" — is a joy to witness.
After the opening song, Manilow greeted Cowtown by saying, "I first played Fort Worth in 1983. That means we've known each other for 41 years and I still look fabulous! And so do you!"
The setlist evoked a cascade of memories from all the different life events his songs have soundtracked: from "Mandy" to "I Write the Songs" to "Copacabana," and even a medley of his jingles. Manilow was no doubt having a blast, busting dance moves with his band, with a smile from ear to ear that hardly left him all night.
Anyone having this much fun and causing widespread joy should not retire, and that's probably why Manilow is still at it, saying endlessly long goodbyes to an audience that won't hear of him leaving.