Barry Manilow Takes Final Bow in Fort Worth

Like a good neighbor, Barry was there. After making a donation to Eastern Hills High School, the legend brought down the house at Dickies Arena.
August 22, 2024
Barry Manilow is a living legend. Dickies Arena got a chance to partake in the myth on Wednesday.
Andrew Sherman

If you grew up on planet Earth, you have definitely heard of Barry Manilow. He's been part of our collective consciousness for 60 years. He got his start writing commercial jingles and penned some all-time classics including "Stuck on Band-Aids," "The Oscar Meyer Bologna Song" and the still-used State Farm theme, "Like a Good Neighbor," just to name a few.

Manilow received an honorary Clio award in 2009 for his longtime work on commercials. In his acceptance speech, he said the jingle experience taught him how to write pop songs. So there is some good in advertising.

The tour that brought Manilow to Dickies Arena on Wednesday night is billed as "The Last," but similar to Elton John and The Eagles, this "farewell" tour started in 2015 and keeps adding dates. If Barry wants to keep playing shows, we are here for it. As is his mostly mature crowd in Fort Worth, who were there early and instantly engaged.

In the early '70s, Manilow collaborated with Tony Orlando, then was scooped up as Bette Midler's musical director. He led her band and performed on her early albums. Manilow received his first Grammy nomination as producer of Midler's debut release The Divine Miss M. In 1974, Clive Davis united some minor labels and formed Artista Records; Manilow's single "Mandy" was one of the label's and Manilow's first No. 1 singles.

Manilow's success has grown from there, selling over 85 million records worldwide, earning a Grammy, three Emmys, three American Music Awards, an Oscar nomination and an induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002. He's also won a Tony for his Broadway musical Barry Manilow on Broadway and even has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Clio or not, Barry Manilow's concert needed no advertising.

The legend's stop in Texas brought more than a great performance. Manilow is also a generous philanthropist (he is a big supporter of LBGTQIA and has performed in many benefit concerts for various causes, including natural disasters such as Hurricane Katrina). Wednesday night's show included a presentation from The Manilow Music Teacher Fund, which the singer set up after becoming aware of the lack of funding in school music departments. A donation of $10,000 goes to a local teacher and a school selected by voting. This year's winner was Reginald Young and the school where he teaches music, Eastern Hills High School in Fort Worth.
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
This may be the last time Texas Fanilows had a chance to see their idol live.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Barry Manilow was an agent of joy at Dickies Arena.
Andrew Sherman
Young and Manilow had a few moments to chat and get to know one another ahead of the concert. Then Manilow presented Young and his family with the check. It was a genuinely special moment for Young's family, the school and even Manilow himself, who is passionate about getting instruments in the hands of young people and honoring teachers around the country who keep music education alive. Manilow's foundation has donated over $10 million toward musical instruments in nationwide schools.

At Dickies, Manilow flaunted his skills as a top-level entertainer and performer. He simply glowed, with a sparkle in his eye, from the first note. He appeared heavenly as he glided and swayed, engaging directly with audience members. At age 81, he had a command of the stage one gets only from decades of performing. Manilow's passion for performance —and for his "Fanilows" — is a joy to witness.

After the opening song, Manilow greeted Cowtown by saying, "I first played Fort Worth in 1983. That means we've known each other for 41 years and I still look fabulous! And so do you!"

The setlist evoked a cascade of memories from all the different life events his songs have soundtracked: from "Mandy" to "I Write the Songs" to "Copacabana," and even a medley of his jingles. Manilow was no doubt having a blast, busting dance moves with his band, with a smile from ear to ear that hardly left him all night.

Anyone having this much fun and causing widespread joy should not retire, and that's probably why Manilow is still at it,  saying endlessly long goodbyes to an audience that won't hear of him leaving.
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Manilow says goodbye to Texas on a high note.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Barry Manilow was the consummate showman in Fort Worth.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Manilow loves his fans as much as they love him.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Manilow having a fun moment with his band.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Manilow brings some Broadway moves to Fort Worth.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Barry Manilow played his final show in Fort Worth Wednesday night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Manilow Music Project Teacher Award winner Reginald Young meets with Manilow.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Barry Manilow presenting the giant check to Eastern Hills High School and teacher Reginald Young.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
Barry Manilow's many awards include three Grammys and a Tony.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge Barry Manilow performing at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.
The "Fanilows" could hardly contain themselves.
Andrew Sherman
Andrew Sherman, aka Drewlio Photo, is a concert photographer and videographer in Dallas. He also hosts the Dallas Famous podcast on Deep Ellum Radio and enjoys early set times and well-lit clubs.
