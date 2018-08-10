Inside Chuck Ebert's Recording Studio in a Cabin Outside Fort Worth

On the outskirts of Fort Worth, just past an iron gate with a musical note ornament, sits the cabin.

Actually, two cabins are located on the five acres. One is a home built with logs from Willie Nelson’s original roadhouse. The other is a recording studio so serene it borders on the sacred. But don’t let that fool you. From its pine log walls to its gold-plated microphone, the cabin was created specifically for sound.

“It’s actually an eco-friendly studio,” says Chuck Ebert, who owns Cabin Record Co., a division of Axon Entertainment. “We do A to Z in the music industry. We’re an independent label on a major scale.”