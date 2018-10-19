Dallas Observer Mixtape with Sauro Sale

Dallas is a long way from Italy, but Sauro Sale is yet another import from overseas bringing his talents behind the decks and in the production studio to Dallas — a migration that is becoming increasingly more common. With techno dominating the digital DJ music sites, it would seem that underground club music is becoming less underground. And Sale is further proof that Dallas is fertile ground for new talent. Sale is a meticulous producer/DJ bordering on obsessive, the kind of talent who spends all his free time honing his craft as a techno disciple. This dedication goes far beyond the average DJ, as evidenced by his mix, which is 100 percent original tracks. Only the second time we have seen that for the Observer mixtape series.

<p>Listen to <a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/analog-boutique-5-special-set-4hours-part-1/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape #187: Sauro Sale</a> <span>by</span><a href="https://hearthis.at/dc9mixtape/" target="_blank">Dallas Observer Mixtape Series</a> <span>on</span> <a href="https://hearthis.at/" target="_blank">hearthis.at</a></p>

How did you get started DJing? How long have you been doing it?

My father was a musician. He played guitars and drums when I was very young. That’s how I grew up in my family. Always surrounded by music. I grew up with old-school rock like Deep Purple, Pink Floyd and a few Italian rock bands that were very popular. I always loved opera and classic music. But it was the electric synthesizers that I found amazing. Once I saw a DJ working with vinyl, I had to know what it was all about. I was called in to emcee, and this was when I discovered the art of mixing with vinyl. This was 20 years ago in Florence, Italy.

What drew you into the culture?

They had a club night for kids; I was 14; they called it “HappyLand.” It was similar to Disco for Kids at It’ll Do. They served us soft drinks.

How did you end up in Dallas? What drew you here?

I was living in Miami at the time and my favorite body builder was from Arlington. I knew the scene here was smaller but lively, and once I came here a few times with a former girlfriend, I decided to move here and give it some Italian flavor.

What is your relationship like with techno?

I would consider my relationship with techno like a husband/wife. I’m married to it. Very monogamist. I consider progressive and tech house the children.

How was this mix made? Is there a particular theme for the track selection?

The catalyst for this mix was based on the ingredients from my home city and my current home here in Dallas. And everything in between. Techno chef.

What is you approach to club DJing?

Usually I don’t play in tracks. I like to play with channels and my machine on top of it. So a mix between live DJ and production makes for me all the more fun.

How different is the club scene here compared to Italy or Europe?

The parties in Italy and Europe are more flamboyant; people wear more extravagant costumes; they tend to be more theatrical. Those who attend the parties over there are more engaged; they seem like participants rather than simple observers.

Where do you like to dig for tracks?

From Beatport to Soundcloud, record labels — mostly European — and all my peers and friends I’ve met through the years.

Do you have a process for writing tracks?

I begin with a bass line and put drums on top. Like writing a story. A beginning, a crescendo and a gentle tapering.

Is there a track that you always come back to as a DJ?

There are too many great tracks to love. I rarely ever play the same tracks twice in a year. I want every set to be new and fresh. I just want to play beautiful music.

What gigs do you have coming up?

I will be playing at different venues with House of Champagne, LOLO and there are plans in the works to play at a few after-parties at undisclosed locations.