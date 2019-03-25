 


4
WHERE ARE THEY HEADED?EXPAND
WHERE ARE THEY HEADED?
Mike Brooks

Quiz: Guess the Concert These People Are at

Paige Skinner | March 25, 2019 | 4:00am
AA

Do you like quizzes? Knew it. Do you like quizzes where you take a stab at stereotyping people? Also knew it. We put together a quiz for you — our readers, whom we love so dearly — to guess which concert people are attending based solely on a photograph. Sometimes the people in the photo are wearing grunge attire, and you have to decide if they're at a punk concert or maybe they're just a moody Taylor Swift fan. It's all so much fun, we can't stand it. Please take our quiz. Tweet us your results and brag about it to your friends.

Paige Skinner, music and culture editor, has written for the Dallas Observer since 2014.

