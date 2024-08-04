 Iron and Wine's Dallas Concert Was Innovative and Intimate | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Iron & Wine Brought Innovation and Intimacy to the Majestic Theatre

Iron & Wine made us feel good about life on Saturday, all for the small price of a concert ticket.
August 4, 2024
Iron & Wine performed Saturday at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. And it was intimately splendid.
Iron & Wine performed Saturday at the Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas. And it was intimately splendid. Preston Jones
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The prodigiously bearded Sam Beam, who performs under the moniker Iron & Wine, stood alone on the stage holding an acoustic guitar, cloaked in shadow, wreathed in haze, leaning toward the microphone. “This is the feel-good hit of the year — you ready?” he asked the crowd.

The comfortably full Majestic Theatre chuckled appreciatively at Beam’s bone-dry humor, as his fingers began picking “Bitter Truth,” a tune with some vicious one-liners (“There’s a message in my eyes/You’d better love yourself, ‘cause I tried”). It was another hit of sweet and stinging, a combination in ample supply throughout Iron & Wine’s gorgeous catalog.

Saturday’s performance in downtown Dallas was a quick return for the 50-year-old Beam. In February, he was in Oak Cliff to perform at the Texas Theatre with a handful of songs in support of Who Can See Forever, a documentary about his life and work. In the intervening six months, Iron & Wine released a new record, Light Verse (his seventh full-length to date), which anchored the 90-minute showcase.

Beam was joined by a tightly knit quintet — bassist Katie Ernst, keyboardist Rob Burger, violinists Rhea Fower and Lauren Baba, and drummer Beth Goodfellow — whose contributions gave heft and depth to the often bleakly beautiful songs.

The music was further enhanced by the contributions of Sarah Fornace and Julia Miller of Chicago’s Manual Cinema, a performance collective specializing in handmade shadow puppetry and cinematic projections.

Eschewing digital technology for something more esoteric and tactile, Iron & Wine married the intimacy of its music with the innovation of shadows upon the wall — a storytelling technique as old as humanity.
click to enlarge
Sam Beam is the genius mind behind Iron & Wine.
Kim Black

Warm Fusion

That fusion of then and now was an often-powerful effect — the Majestic Theatre stage, stippled with Edison-looking light bulbs on poles, was otherwise bare, as Manual Cinema’s work was projected on a screen just above the band.

At multiple moments Saturday, Manual Cinema and Iron & Wine were synchronous, a pleasurable blur of performance styles — the paper rainstorm billowing as the musicians performed “Caught in the Briars/Sundown (Back in the Briars)” was transfixing, as were the flurry of visuals during “Call It Dreaming.”

Another pleasant surprise Saturday was just how funky and freewheeling the music felt throughout the night — South Carolina native Beam’s demeanor has always been deadpan amusing, which can leaven fragile moments like “On Your Wings,” but the delicate folk often gave way to funky, full-steam presentations during the band’s time on stage: “Boy with a Coin” built up to a muscular climax, as did the jubilant “Sweet Talk” and the propulsive “Teeth in the Grass.”

Thoughtfully considered, exquisitely rendered things can be a dicey proposition in the current moment’s move-fast-get-attention cultural climate — indeed, more than a couple times Saturday, often during a particularly hushed, tranquil moment, some moron let loose a rowdy yell better suited for a bar over in Deep Ellum than the room in which we all found ourselves — so it’s heartening that Beam and his bandmates still persevere, carefully collecting moments of crystalline beauty to hold and share with those willing to listen.

Iron & Wine’s catalog may never yield the “feel-good hit of the year,” but it’s hard not to feel better about life in general as you step back out into the night, the sounds of Beam’s songs echoing in your ears.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Preston Jones is a Dallas-based writer who spent a decade as the pop music critic for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, where the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors honored his work three times, including a 2017 first place award for comment and criticism (Class AAAA). His writing has also appeared in the New York Observer, The Dallas Morning News, the Houston Chronicle, Central Track, Oklahoma Today and Slant Magazine.
Contact: Preston Jones
Deep Ellum Is Named ‘Up-and-Coming,’ and the Responses Are Solid Gold

Local Music

Deep Ellum Is Named ‘Up-and-Coming,’ and the Responses Are Solid Gold

By Eva Raggio
Erykah Badu, Norah Jones and Other Stars Will Salute Shaun Martin in Concert

Events

Erykah Badu, Norah Jones and Other Stars Will Salute Shaun Martin in Concert

By Alyssa Fields
Party Like It’s 2015: Chainsmokers Play a Surprise Set in Deep Ellum

Local Music

Party Like It’s 2015: Chainsmokers Play a Surprise Set in Deep Ellum

By Charles Farmer
Does AI Have a Place in Music? Dallas Artists Offer Some Insight.

Local Music

Does AI Have a Place in Music? Dallas Artists Offer Some Insight.

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation