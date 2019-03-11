Loyal Sally Channels True Detective For ‘Postcards’ Music Video

Loyal Sally is a band that knows how to make a music video. It’s a dying art in a media age where there aren’t dedicated cable channels drawing in viewers, exposing them to new bands that ticket buyers can obsess over. You wouldn’t know it by watching Dallas native Loyal Sally’s offerings, and the newest release for their song "Postcards" maintains their hot streak.

"Postcards," produced by Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, was recorded at Dallas studio Valley of the Kings Music under the eye of owner Billy Syn. The video — filmed and produced by Dallas-based Ludisian Legion Entertainment — is as wonderfully dark as its song is light. A murder and kidnapping have taken place, and all members of Loyal Sally — Michael "Bubba" Lindblom, Michael Lewis, Lucas Weiss and AC Capers — take parts in a story that skewers a True Detective narrative with the catchy folk-rock the band is known for.

Lead singer Lindblom, the detective the video follows, says the natural comedic chemistry he shares with Lewis influences the work they create.