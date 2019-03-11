Loyal Sally Channels True Detective For ‘Postcards’ Music Video

Loyal Sally is a band that knows how to make a music video. It’s a dying art in a media age where there aren’t dedicated cable channels drawing in viewers, exposing them to new bands that ticket buyers can obsess over. You wouldn’t know it by watching Dallas native Loyal Sally’s offerings, and the newest release for their song "Postcards" maintains their hot streak.
"Postcards," produced by Jaret Reddick of Bowling for Soup, was recorded at Dallas studio Valley of the Kings Music under the eye of owner Billy Syn. The video — filmed and produced by Dallas-based Ludisian Legion Entertainment — is as wonderfully dark as its song is light. A murder and kidnapping have taken place, and all members of Loyal Sally — Michael "Bubba" Lindblom, Michael Lewis, Lucas Weiss and AC Capers — take parts in a story that skewers a True Detective narrative with the catchy folk-rock the band is known for.
Lead singer Lindblom, the detective the video follows, says the natural comedic chemistry he shares with Lewis influences the work they create.
“Me and Michael, we’ve been really good friends since second grade,” Lindblom says. “And we’ve always been kind of comedians and trying to make people laugh all the time. So a lot of our songs are really serious, and we try to take our music seriously, but at our live shows and our videos, we’re kind of goofballs.”
Loyal Sally had experienced previous success partnering with Ludisian Entertainment on their video for the wonderfully addictive song "Bye Bye." The charm and talent of the four-piece band have carried them to receiving radio play around the city, be nominated for awards and headline the Deep Ellum Arts Festival, a bucket list item Lindblom enthusiastically checked off.
“I think for Loyal Sally our videos are super important.” Lindblom says. “I think that’s a big part of our brand and what draws people to us. Our songs, they’re simple. We said we wanted to do simple songs, we want to write catchy melodies and stuff like that. We started to notice that people were liking our video promotions, and when we released 'Bye Bye,' we went up another level.”
Lindblom laughs recalling that release and the attention the music video drew.
“We felt famous after our first video," he says.
The goal for Loyal Sally is to release a song with an accompanying video every six weeks. They hope by releasing singles instead of a full-length album, focus can be properly paid to each song. In a streaming-dominated market where overall album sales have dipped considerably, there’s a real concern that many pieces would be lost in the shuffle of a multi-song release.
“Definitely in the music industry right now it seems to me videos aren’t as creative anymore,” Lindblom says. “There’s not a whole lot of stories, and everyone’s attention spans are so short and it’s so easy to get content.”
"Postcards" will be released digitally on all platforms March 22, with a release party at the Freeman in Deep Ellum on March 23.
