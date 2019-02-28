Quaker City Night Hawks' Latest Album Will Be Released on the Band's First Night Back Home

Fort Worth-based band Quaker City Night Hawks found themselves in a social media slipstream a few years ago. Thanks in part to a few celebrity shoutouts and their genre-bending 2016 release, El Astronauta, the band have gone from hometown heroes to renowned rock ’n’ rollers. And after a short break, the Night Hawks are back on the road eagerly awaiting the release of their latest album.

“Right now it feels like the calm before the storm,” says Sam Anderson, the band’s guitarist, singer and co-songwriter. “We’re definitely busy, so it’s not necessarily a calm, but I think we know once March 1 hits, our schedule gets pretty hectic and hopefully that is exacerbated by some expressed interest in the new album from people.”

Quaker City Night Hawks will host a release party for their latest album, QCNH, at 9 p.m. Friday at Shipping & Receiving Bar in Fort Worth. Anderson says they’ll be surrounded by friends and family, which should cut down on some of the stress of performing new songs for immediate consumption. But the Night Hawks have every reason to feel confident in their latest release.