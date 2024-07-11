 Review: Dallas' AJR Maybe Man Tour Concert | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

AJR Are All Grown Up on Their Maybe Man Tour

Pop band AJR, made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, played to a massive crowd at Dickies. Their first North Texas show attracted 50 people.
July 11, 2024
AJR blazed their own path from street performers to headliners at Dickies Arena.
AJR blazed their own path from street performers to headliners at Dickies Arena. Andrew Sherman
Share this:
For Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, nothing can destroy a brotherly bond. Over the course of 18 years of performing, the pop trio, better known as AJR, have persevered through bullying by their peers, pushback and rejection from record labels, and online hate. But rather than let criticism get them down, they simply make their shows weirder and better.

“Fuck those high school bullies and fuck those record labels,” said Jack during the trio's Dickies Arena concert Wednesday night. “We’re going to keep singing our weird songs.”

Though AJR got their start performing at parks in New York City as children, their formal debut came in the form of their “Spongebob Squarepants”-sampling single “I’m Ready.” The effort, in 2012, landed them a deal with Columbia Records. “I’m Ready” is not on the setlist of their “Maybe Man Tour” — which we posit was important to indicate that AJR isn’t a boyband. They are a full-fledged pop trio.
click to enlarge
Jack Met was engaging right from the start of the set.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Ryan Met shared in vocal duties.
Andrew Sherman
AJR opened their show with “Maybe Man,” a poignant, existential ballad, setting the collective mood for the evening — a sweet release of emotion. From the beginning of the “Maybe Man Tour,” AJR lets us know that this is more than a concert but a fully imagined and realized production. The boys arrived in their signature lumberjack outfits, as various clones also took the stage, notably as Jack sang, “Hey, I'll be whatever makes you a fan, ‘cause I don't know who the hell I am.”

A large, IMAX-like screen created multiple scenes throughout the show, visualizing different chapters of AJR’s life. During the performance of “Yes, I’m A Mess,” Jack was seen on top of a screen displaying a suburban neighborhood, as he moved across a treadmill simulating riding a bike. He moved perfectly on time with the display, as it switched from a neighborhood to an office setting.

The boys later “blew up” this so-called American dream, as an explosion displayed on screen and smoke machines blasted vapor into the audience.

Until recently, AJR would not have been considered superstars. In the early 2010s, they were overshadowed by groups like One Direction and Five Seconds Of Summer. By the late 2010s, a wave of K-Pop took over the mainstream landscape, as did a newly reunited Jonas Brothers.

But TikTok took AJR to a new level, especially with their biggest hit, “Bang,” which they performed midway through the show. The song received much airplay at the height of the pandemic — almost to the point of overexposure — and was nearly poised to become the group’s tour closer for the rest of their career. But by placing it strategically, AJR made way for fans to welcome their newer material. Jack also spiced up the song by adding a new drum and cowbell solo.

As they performed their song “Inertia,” the screen displayed a spacecraft, with Jack floating through the air on a harness as he emerged into the stars.

Ryan got a chance to shine, performing the group’s three-part song “Turning Out,” as Jack, Adam and the rest of the backing band snuck away into the audience, later performing two songs alongside fans in the nosebleed sections.

The highlight of the concert came when the boys returned to the stage and showed how one of their signature songs, “Way Less Sad,” was produced. Ryan shared anecdotes of recording plates dropping in a cafe, as a restaurant setting displayed on screen. Then, he recalled Jack watching home videos on his phone while studying in a college library (which is why he said this song was 20 years in the making, despite the boys being only in their early 30s).

Near the climax of the show, a light seemingly fell on stage and the boys were told they needed to exit so crew could clean up broken glass. A man appearing to be an elderly crew member arrived on stage but Jack ripped off his mask, confirming this catastrophe was all part of the show.

With theatrics, nostalgia and their penchant for chronicling the pain of getting older, AJR are all grown up on their Maybe Man Tour (which may have prompted confusion among the parents of the Gen Alpha fans, who were visibly surprised by the number of AJR songs containing the word “Fuck”). Taking inspiration from their New York upbringing, as well as their love of stage productions, AJR created a thoughtful, fully immersive concert experience, setting a new standard for male pop acts.

While it’s taken some time for AJR’s star to rise, their loyal fan base has only grown. They shared that their first show in Dallas eight years ago, at The Cambridge Room at House Of Blues, only brought in 50 fans. Their crowds have grown since and over 11,000 fans were in the audience at Dickies Arena Wednesday night — surely, for good reason.
click to enlarge
Ryan Met shared in vocal duties.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Adam Metz plays to the crowd.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Brothers Jack and Adam Metz have been playing by their own rules in the music industry from the start.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
"Fuck those high school bullies and fuck the record labels ... we're going to keep singing our weird songs," Jack Met said.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
AJR was thrust into the spotlight thanks in part to TikTok.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The near-capacity Dickes was a mass singalong all night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
AJR is simply the three brothers' initials: Adam, Jake and Ryan.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
AJR's North Texas return had their fans ecstatic.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
AJR had fans of all ages dancing and singing all night long.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
AJR employs unconventional instruments and sounds to give their music a unique edge.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Stunning visuals were an intricate part of the overall experience.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Jack takes the spotlight in a highly pleasing visual show beyond the music.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Tonight proved AJR is a legit musical force to be reckoned with.
Andrew Sherman
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Alex Gonzalez has been a contributor to the Dallas Observer since 2018. He is a Dallas native whose work has appeared in Local Profile, MTV News and the Austin American-Statesman. He has eclectic taste in music and enjoys writing about art, food and culture.
Contact: Alex Gonzalez
Dallas Gets a New Rock Station Thanks to Certified DFW Music 'Old Heads'

Local Music

Dallas Gets a New Rock Station Thanks to Certified DFW Music 'Old Heads'

By Nic Huber
A Backlog of Music and Movie Memorabilia from Bill's Records Is Available To Purchase

Local Music

A Backlog of Music and Movie Memorabilia from Bill's Records Is Available To Purchase

By Carly May Gravley
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Is not a Metalhead

Concert Previews

Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Is not a Metalhead

By Garrett Gravley
Totally Tubular Festival Was a Collective Flashback

Concert Reviews

Totally Tubular Festival Was a Collective Flashback

By Andrew Sherman
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation