Dallas Just Couldn't Get Enough of Depeche Mode

Dave Gahan and Depeche Mode goth-rocked the crowd at American Airlines on Sunday.
October 2, 2023
Dave Gahan thrusted out the mic for the audience to sing along and made use of every part of the stage during Depeche Mode's set.
Dave Gahan thrusted out the mic for the audience to sing along and made use of every part of the stage during Depeche Mode's set. Vera "Velma" Hernandez
DIIV opened up Depeche Mode's Sunday night show at Dallas' American Airlines Center with a shoe-gazy, emotional set. The heavy fog rolled throughout the stage, engulfing the entire arena. The Brooklyn band that started in 2012, lead by Zachary Cole Smith, is the opening act for the fall portion of the third leg of Depeche Mode's Momento Mori Tour.

The fog had dissipated into a slight haze as Depeche Mode hit the stage. The legacy electronic/goth band started out their set in the dark, playing a brooding but pulsing intro, followed by "My World Is Mine" from their latest album Momento Mori. The lights blasted through the audience to the beat of the music as singer Dave Gahan's vocals cut through the arena.
Vera is a music photographer based out of Dallas. When she isn't covering the punk music scene in Deep Ellum or traveling with bands as a tour photographer, she's taking photos of punks puking.

