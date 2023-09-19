 Sylvan Esso Brought the Party to Dallas: See the Photos | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Concert Reviews

Sylvan Esso's Spellbinding Show Made Up for the Band's Inspo From Other Artists

It was a euphoric, intimate concert when Sylvan Esso took to a less-than-filled The Factory on Sunday night.
September 19, 2023
Sylvan Esso's Amelia Beath brought vocal beauty to the band's Monday show in Dallas.
Sylvan Esso's Amelia Beath brought vocal beauty to the band's Monday show in Dallas. Jason Janik
Share this:
It was surprising to see a less-than-packed venue Sunday night for North Carolina band Sylvan Esso's concert at The Factory. The duo, married couple Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn, have had several successful albums in the decade since they became a band — the last three albums having done well on the Billboard charts. Or, maybe it wasn’t so surprising, knowing Dallas. Can such quirky, fanciful, synth-driven music compete with the NFL, handbag sales at NorthPark and 4-hour long margarita brunches?

It seemed like only the hardcore fans were in attendance, unlike more mainstream shows that overflow with people who show up merely for social media credibility. But that was a good thing. It gave fans room to move and dance. And dance they did.

Meath's fragile, intimate vocals and Sanborn's repetitive, electronic mini-melodies and droning midi-formed undertones created the kind of music to which you'd dance alone in the bedroom when nobody’s watching. And that cutely awkward, sexy dancing filled The Factory’s floor as the audience appeared absolutely lost in the moment, creating a beautiful, ephemeral sight.
click to enlarge
Meath had us dancing like nobody was watching.
Jason Janik
Of course, the audience’s temporary trance couldn’t have happened had Sylvan Esso’s performance not been on point. Meath's vocals stay within a tight range, complementing and smoothing out Sanborn’s staccato synths rather than trying to impress with Mariah-style acrobatics. This meant she easily nailed every word, even while leading the crowd in eccentric dance moves.

Songs such as “Die Young” and “Coffee” came off with more emotion and energy than the studio versions, improving two already impressive pieces of music. Other tracks, such as “Sunburn” and “Hey Mami,” were nicely delivered, but not epic, and felt more like covers of Tune-Yards songs than original offerings. Much of the group's setlist was reminiscent of similar bands like Purity Ring but barely avoided sounding derivative.

And there's the bigger elephant in the room: Is it fair to acknowledge just how much the duo, and this genre in general, copped from Laurie Anderson, allowing it to be an homage to synth-filled art pop’s godmother and not merely ripping her off? A few of the songs, especially the encore closing “Make It Easy” sounded like they were written from a ChatGPT prompt “make a Laurie Anderson tune.”

Even the New York performance-art visuals, opening with only black and white light, black and white outfits, carefully placed backlighting, and a sparse stage, seemed like a reimagined tour for Anderson’s Big Science.

A nice visual touch, surely planned to match the music’s slow burn, was the way colors slowly worked their way into the lighting, and eventually into Meath’s costume, ending the show in a giant, colorful puffball outfit.

With the band performing radio-friendly hits “Ferris Wheel” and “Radio,” it really was a surprisingly light crowd. Did the Cowboys simply prove to be too much competition for a couple of oddballs performing melancholy lyrics over catchy samples and electronic sounds as they danced and lurched like nobody was watching?

It doesn’t matter either way, as those in attendance clearly left with the kind of euphoria you can only get from dancing in the dark to your favorite band.
click to enlarge
The husband and wife duo was on point.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Amelia Meath was in fine form on Sunday.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Amelia Meath had us in a trance.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
The married couple in Sylvan Esso had us joining in their holy musical matrimony.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Nick Sanborn brings the electronica to Sylvan Esso.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Sylvan Esso played a hypnotic set on Sunday.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
It was a small but intense crowd for Sylvan Esso.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Sylvan Esso made us shut up and dance.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Amelia Meath is a stage icon.
Jason Janik
click to enlarge
Sylvan Esso captivated The Factory's small crowd on Monday.
Jason Janik
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Pearl Jam Brought 'Something Different' to Its Fort Worth Debut

Concert Reviews

Pearl Jam Brought 'Something Different' to Its Fort Worth Debut

By Preston Jones
Arctic Monkeys Gave Fort Worth Fans the Best They Ever Had

Concert Reviews

Arctic Monkeys Gave Fort Worth Fans the Best They Ever Had

By Carly May Gravley
The Brad Houser Tribute at the Kessler Was a Night of Musical Healing

Concerts

The Brad Houser Tribute at the Kessler Was a Night of Musical Healing

By Andrew Sherman
What Does It Really Take To Be a Taylor Swift Reporter?

Music News

What Does It Really Take To Be a Taylor Swift Reporter?

By Carly May Gravley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation