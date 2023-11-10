The Flaming Lips Are Still Hot AF

click to enlarge This tour is the 20-year anniversary of the release of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge The Flaming Lips put on an eye-gasm of a show. Andrew Sherman





"Keep it up! Come on! Come on! Come on!" Coyne shouted on Thursday, "The screaming's gonna give me more energy!" The fans were delighted to follow Coyne's lead. If the audience really was the key to Coyne's high-energy performance then they deserve a giant fist bump for providing the fuel that kept the band going. (Most people knew exactly what was going on when it came to the crazy and intense visuals.) click to enlarge The Flaming Lips have been playing shows in Dallas since 1984. Andrew Sherman Coyne, who is the only remaining original member of the band, has a unique ability to become completely consumed by the songs during his performance — but ,then, between songs, he comes back down to Earth and has a running dialogue with the audience."Keep it up! Come on! Come on! Come on!" Coyne shouted on Thursday, "The screaming's gonna give me more energy!" The fans were delighted to follow Coyne's lead. If the audience really was the key to Coyne's high-energy performance then they deserve a giant fist bump for providing the fuel that kept the band going. (Most people knew exactly what was going on when it came to the crazy and intense visuals.)Coyne's presence was powerful and enthusiastic. He told the crowd about the time the band was trying to get its first gigs outside of Oklahoma City in 1984; Dallas was one of the few cities that would welcome the band because of the avant-garde nature of their shows. (Wayne asked if anyone remembered the Theater Gallery, which was met by screams from the older crowd.) It was obvious Dallas holds a special place for the Lips, and it felt as though that gave them something "extra" on this already extra show. Between the intense visuals and the lush, psychedelic sounds, The Flaming Lips are still one of the best live bands out there.

click to enlarge Coyne "battles" the giant Pink Robots. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge The giant balloons and confetti helps make the show an interactive one. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Singer Wayne Coyne having a blast at Fair Park Music Hall. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Psychedelic shenanigans ensue in a sea of confetti. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd, along with singer Coyne, are the only consistent members of the band since 1991. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Derek Brown on guitar, keys and percussion. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge Wayne Coyne is a highly engaging performer. Andrew Sherman

click to enlarge The Flaming Lips put on one of the most visually spectular shows out there. Andrew Sherman

"Some of you may be wondering what the fuck is going on!" That was a statement made early on in The Flaming Lips' Thursday night concert by singer Wayne Coyne.Coyne was referring to the absolute eye-gasm visuals of lasers, gigantic stage props, mind-bending lights and, of course, confetti. Tons and tons of confetti. This has become a staple of Flaming Lips shows and, wow, does it make things more exciting.Fair Park Music Hall wasn't an obvious choice for this spectacle but it turned out to be the perfect spot for the show. The comfortable seats and overall theater atmosphere fed into the feeling that this was a performance as opposed to a gig.This tour celebrates the 20-year anniversary of the release of Grammy-winning album. The album is a diverse masterpiece of genres and subject matter, and it explored more keyboard and electronic sounds than the band's previous releases. Some have called it a conceptual album, but Coyne has pushed back on that assertion. Perhaps this explains why the album was played in its entirety, but not in order, or maybe Coyne just wanted to shake things up and keep them interesting.The second set consisted of favorites from the Lips' other albums including "Flowers of Neptune" from the band's latest release,as well as a number of songs from. The only cover of the night was the band's unique take on Madonna's "Borderline."