Red Hot Chilli Peppers End Their World Stadium Tour With a Bang in Arlington

Red Hot Chili Peppers were firing on all cylinders at their Sunday night concert at Arlington's Globe Life Field, the final night of their World Stadium Tour.Thundercat, a trio led by the insane lead bass wizard Stephen Lee Bruner, opened the show, taking the crowd through a psychedelic jazz odyssey on speed. It wasn't exactly danceable but was a spectacle all the same, complete with a ginormous cartoonish cat face watching over the band on screen.The Strokes brought the show to the next level with a dark and moody light setup that almost forced you to listen harder. They opened with a few songs off their latest album,before entering more familiar territory. There was a strong contingency of Strokes fans repping the band with shirts and screaming along with singer Julian Casablancas and guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.It was more than clear who the headliner was, though, and not just because there was a never-ending sea of iconic red asterisk shirts floating among the crowd — the Red Hot Chili Peppers absolutely rocked.Rock and roll may be a dying genre, but the Chili Peppers practically brought it back to the top before our eyes.An oversized video wall high as 100 feet spilled over the edge of the stage, which really added a visceral visual experience to go along with the intense jamming. It’s amazing how this traditional four-piece band could sound so full with so much power and force. People in the stands were losing their freaking minds and with good reason. This band has survived members' death and departures, addiction and commercial success, yet they're still kicking the tunes out even harder without a sour note all night.The bottom line is Red Hot Chili Peppers are a fucking blast live.Anthony Kiedis, the lead singer, thanked the crowd at the end of the show. “We will never forget this shit," he said. "It was priceless for us, thank you."