Red Hot Chilli Peppers End Their World Stadium Tour With a Bang in Arlington

September 19, 2022 10:43AM

Anthony Kiedis and his band made rock live another day. Andrew Sherman
Red Hot Chili Peppers were firing on all cylinders at their Sunday night concert at Arlington's Globe Life Field, the final night of their World Stadium Tour.

Thundercat, a trio led by the insane lead bass wizard Stephen Lee Bruner, opened the show, taking the crowd through a psychedelic jazz odyssey on speed. It wasn't exactly danceable but was a spectacle all the same, complete with a ginormous cartoonish cat face watching over the band on screen.

The Strokes brought the show to the next level with a dark and moody light setup that almost forced you to listen harder. They opened with a few songs off their latest album, The New Abnormal, before entering more familiar territory. There was a strong contingency of Strokes fans repping the band with shirts and screaming along with singer Julian Casablancas and guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.
click to enlarge
Thundercat was the perfect opener for the Sunday lineup.
Andrew Sherman

It was more than clear who the headliner was, though, and not just because there was a never-ending sea of iconic red asterisk shirts floating among the crowd —  the Red Hot Chili Peppers absolutely rocked.

Rock and roll may be a dying genre, but the Chili Peppers practically brought it back to the top before our eyes.
click to enlarge
Thundercat served a trippy bass groove to the crowd.
Andrew Sherman

An oversized video wall high as 100 feet spilled over the edge of the stage, which really added a visceral visual experience to go along with the intense jamming. It’s amazing how this traditional four-piece band could sound so full with so much power and force. People in the stands were losing their freaking minds and with good reason. This band has survived members' death and departures, addiction and commercial success, yet they're still kicking the tunes out even harder without a sour note all night.
click to enlarge
The Strokes took us back with their early 2000s hits.
Andrew Sherman

The bottom line is Red Hot Chili Peppers are a fucking blast live.

Anthony Kiedis, the lead singer, thanked the crowd at the end of the show. “We will never forget this shit," he said. "It was priceless for us, thank you."
click to enlarge
The Strokes' Julian Casablancas had his fair share of fans.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Kiedis and John Frusciante made rock magic.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The Red Hot Chill Peppers had more than "one hot minute" on Sunday.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Flea ticked every box on Sunday night.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
On-again, off-again guitarist Frusciante is back, and we're grateful for it.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Chad Smith proved he was not Will Ferrell on Sunday night in Arlington.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
The Red Hot Chilli Peppers lived up to their name and were hot as all hell this weekend.
Andrew Sherman
click to enlarge
Bass player Flea was electric as ever on Sunday.
Andrew Sherman
