7 Best Places Around Dallas to Dance Salsa

It’s not hard to find places in Dallas where you can two-step or twerk, but it takes a little more research to find a good salsa dancing spot. You may also feel a little intimidated if you’ve never dipped your toes into Latin dancing, but fear not: the salsa community is a welcoming one and is always delighted to teach newcomers all the essential moves. Many places that offer salsa nights even have a quick lesson at the beginning, so don’t pass up these learning opportunities. Arrive early to practice the basics, mingle with other left-feet newbies or grab a drink if you’re feeling any nerves.
Here are the best spots in North Texas to dance salsa:
Let’s Salsa! Dance Class at West End Square
Tuesday, Sept. 27
607 Corbin St.
No rhythm? No worries! By attending this free event hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc., there’s a 99.9% chance that you will walk away a better dancer. The instructor, Amanda Cristina, has a packed agenda for attendees and will teach basic salsa steps, turns and partner work, and then have dancers apply their newfound skills by practicing alongside songs in different speeds. No experience or partner is required, and details can be found on the Facebook event page.
Salsa Wednesday at Vidorra
Every Wednesday
2642 Main St.
The middle of the week can start to feel incredibly stale, and everyone deserves a pick-me-up. When you head to this popular Deep Ellum Mexican restaurant and hang out on the rooftop with DJ Wander from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., you’ll get all the excitement you need with free lessons for salsa, bachata and merengue. Your latest moves will have you feeling suave, and you’re sure to meet some new people. For details, visit @wanderrosario on Instagram.
Gloria’s Latin Cuisine
Every Saturday
5100 Belt Line Road, No. 864, Addison
If you’re trying to impress your Saturday night date with something adventurous, head to Gloria’s for dinner and stay late for a taste of the chain's Salsa Nightlife event. Guests will get their post-dinner digestion flowing when they move to the fast-paced beats of live Latin bands or DJs until 2 a.m. And they'll look good doing it, on account of the restaurant's upscale dress code. For more details, check out its website.
Salsa at the Sons
Every Friday
3414 Elm St.
This Deep Ellum venue is truly a Jack of all trades. The Sons of Hermann Hall event calendar allows you to choose a date to learn how to swing (we mean the dance — calm down) or join in on a live acoustic jam. And now the space has added a weekly Friday night salsa session to spice up its offerings. For those who need a tutorial, lessons start at 8 p.m., and the real party starts at 9 p.m. Ladies also get in free before 9 p.m., and there is a $10 cover charge. For more information about the drink specials, age limits and other details, visit sonsofhermannhall.com.
Alpha Midway Dance Studio
13740 Midway Road, No. 714
For those starting at square one, heading to a club with a lot of bystanders could feel pretty overwhelming, and understandably so. At this studio in North Dallas, aspiring dancers can brush up on their skills by attending a beginner, intermediate or advanced salsa group class. First-time dancers can visit for only $10 or book a private session if they need a little more one-on-one attention. For more details, visit the studio's website.
Studio 22: Salsa Dancing Group Classes
14902 Preston Road, No. 400
This ballroom and social dance club is on point when it comes to the art of salsa dancing, offering more than 100 group classes monthly in addition to practice sessions and socials. Numerous salsa dancing classes are available based on one's level of experience, and they're taught by some of the top instructors in D/FW. For those who are interested in trying out a class, the first one is free. Sign up here.
Havana Cafe-Mojito Bar
1152 Buckner Blvd., No. J-126
This tiny little slice of Cuba was our pick for Best Latin bar this year. Indulge in mojitos and flan, but not so much that you can't dance. The family-owned restaurant doesn't have a scheduled salsa night, but regularly hosts bands that have the entire crowd dancing, from children to senior citizens. Even the waitstaff joins in. Check for more info on Havana's website.