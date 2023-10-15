 Can't Miss Dallas News: Erotic Christmas Songs, Rapid Rehousing | Dallas Observer
Your Can't-Miss Dallas News Roundup for the Week

Here's some news for you to check out while you plow through the holiday season here in North Texas.
December 17, 2023
Homelessness advocate Lisa Marshall helps Tanisha, a tenant seeking assistance.
Homelessness advocate Lisa Marshall helps Tanisha, a tenant seeking assistance. Mike Brooks
Welcome to the latest Sunday Observer week in review. We might be getting close to Christmas and a new year, but the news in this part of the world never slows down. We hope you're enjoying your Sunday, and while you do just that, please take a look at some of the Dallas Observer stories that we want to make sure you don't miss out on.

Homeless People in Dallas’ Rapid Rehousing Program Face a Ticking Clock.

One of the major reasons the Dallas Observer exists is to tell readers about the city and the neighbors around them they might otherwise not know about. It's easy for us to focus on the events and concerns immediately in front of us as we live in our own bubbles, but man, there's a lot going on out there that we might not know about.


A Plano Church Gets Roasted for Its Really Extra Christmas Show

If it's the holiday season in North Texas, that means it's time to have a little fun at just how over-the-top outrageous the annual Prestonwood Baptist Church Christmas show is. It's really become an annual tradition almost as beloved as smooching under the mistletoe. And speaking of holiday traditions, the Observer ran down some other ways you and your family can make the most of the season.
Yes, you can get a great classic cocktail at Saint Valentine, but you can also get a beer and a shot for $10.
Lauren Drewes Daniels


First Sip: Saint Valentine Is an Instant East Dallas Classic

It's a Christmas miracle! One of the brightest cocktail minds Dallas has ever known has returned with a new spot in town. Maybe swing by and sip something new while plotting your holiday meal plans for the family.


Dallas' Most Anticipated Concerts in 2024

It's never too early to think about the big concerts you cannot miss next year. Madonna, Tool and Nicki Manaj are just some of the massive tours that will swing through town in 2024. For now, however, you can also appreciate some new local talent. 
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

