 Saint Valentine Is an Instant Classic in East Dallas | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

First Look

First Sip: Saint Valentine Is an Instant East Dallas Classic

We're not sure if this comes as good news or bad news, but we found a new bar we really love.
December 15, 2023
Yes, you can get a great classic cocktail at Saint Valentine, but you can also get a beer and a shot for $10.
Yes, you can get a great classic cocktail at Saint Valentine, but you can also get a beer and a shot for $10. Lauren Drewes Daniels
Share this:
Saint Valentine is a new cocktail den in East Dallas from longtime barkeeps Gabe Sanchez and Ryan Payne. Perhaps you had a drink at The Black Swan in Deep Ellum, which Sanchez owned and operated for 10 years before the pandemic shut it down. Since then he's been helping run the bar program at Midnight Rambler, which he still consults for. And perhaps you know Payne's work from Tiny Victories, the quaint cocktail bar in Oak Cliff.

The two have combined forces at Saint Valentine for a bar that is dapper and bit quirky. An L-shaped bar in the middle of the space has about 15 barstools, the nucleus of the space. There are also deep booths and a couple of cozy round tables toward the back for a bit of an intimate date. A patio outside is more casual with a big TV for all the sports watching.

On a recent Saturday evening, we stopped in for cocktails and bar snacks. The soundtrack here is a peculiar tonic in itself. The Pharcyde's "Soul Flower," "Get Money" by The Notorious B.I.G. and Outkast's "So Fresh and So Clean" all stood out, like maybe you grew up with these people. And if you didn't party with them, hopefully, you're about to.

As expected with Sanchez — who made high-end cocktails cool at The Black Swan — there's a classic cocktail section on the menu: an SV Old Fashioned, Sazerac and Daiquiri are all made with house-blended booze and all cost around $13.

About a dozen signature drinks are a little more experimental. The Montclair Manhattan ($16) is made with reposado tequila and chocolate mole bitters. The Pink Negroni ($15) has strawberry campari.
click to enlarge
You could lose an eye drinking the Big Booty Trudy.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We tried the Big Booty Trudy ($14), served in a tall skinny glass. It had pineapple skin charanda, lemon macadamia Orgeat, Velvet Falernum and passionfruit over pellet ice. The libation channels tiki bar vibes and, appropriately, has a pineapple spear sticking out of it.

It was refreshing and fun, but for the next round, we moved to the Churched Up Beer section of the menu. A boilermaker combo of Miller High Life and a shot of whiskey are priced to move at $10 and hit the spot.

Saint Valentine also has a food menu with snacks, "mids" and a few heavier plates. Things get interesting here. You can get a black garlic burger for $12 or a bacon-wrapped hot dog for $9. Wings are $12 per pound, but don't be shy about passing the typical bar items (although they look tasty too) and going for something a bit unfamiliar.
click to enlarge
The Fishwife tray at Saint Valentine.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
We went with the Fishwife smoked trout ($14), which is like a Happy Meal for a salty old sailor. It comes out on a trey, the fish still in the can (like tuna) along with toast and some accouterments (lemon, pickle, radish and stone-ground mustard).

click to enlarge
The chicken pate comes with toast and jam.
Lauren Drewes Daniels
A little later we ordered the chicken pate ($12) served with a relish and toast: light, fresh and, again, fun to dig into.

A Bit About The Bites

Jordan Edwards is the chef at Saint Valentine and has worked at several bars and restaurants around Dallas, including The Mitchell and Fine China. He started his career at Beruit Rock in Arlington, where he worked in the front of the house, but was drawn to the from-scratch Middle Eastern cooking in the back.

Many of the menu items at Saint Valentine came from back-of-house sessions where he and other chefs would play around with recipes and ingredients. This is exactly how this book reads: a chef making things he wants to eat.

This includes the miso garlic noodles on the menu.

"I had some Japanese udon noodles at home and I had miso paste and at the time I was doing popups with my friend, Kaju Pku, we call him Kuma," says Edwards. "He also has a lot of Asian influence in his cooking. And he had left me some ingredients and one of them was white miso. And I'm just like, you know what? I'm going to make some quick pasta at home."

He loved the simple dish, and now it's tucked on the menu between furikake fries and a charred Caesar.

"It's kind of those experiences where you make something, you're like, 'Holy crap, this is good,'" Edwards says. "And then you kind of keep it in your back pocket. When is someone going to appreciate this?"

Edwards says he got the idea for the tin fish tray from another Dallas chef, Joel Orsini, who served it at Izkina in Deep Ellum, "I went there and had that plenty of times, so I always kind of liked tin fish."

Cheers to giving chefs the liberty to cook chef things.

Saint Valentine is an instant classic in Dallas. The drinks, space and bites all add up, and we hope to visit many more times.

Saint Valentine, 4800 Bryan St. Wednesday – Monday, 5 p.m. – 2 a.m. Closed Tuesday.
KEEP THE OBSERVER FREE... Since we started the Dallas Observer, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Lauren Drewes Daniels is the Dallas Observer's food editor. She started writing about local restaurants, chefs, beer and kouign-amanns in 2011. She's driven through two dirt devils and is certain they were both some type of cosmic force.
Contact: Lauren Drewes Daniels

Trending

Diners, Servers and TikTok Think Tipping Culture Is Out of Control

Food & Drink News

Diners, Servers and TikTok Think Tipping Culture Is Out of Control

By Carly May Gravley
McDonald's To Launch New Concept Called CosMc's in Dallas Area

Food & Drink News

McDonald's To Launch New Concept Called CosMc's in Dallas Area

By Carly May Gravley
Updated: Your Guide for Christmas Dinner To-Go in Dallas

Holidays

Updated: Your Guide for Christmas Dinner To-Go in Dallas

By Angie Quebedeaux
A New Bohemian-Themed Burger Joint Lands in North Texas

First Look

A New Bohemian-Themed Burger Joint Lands in North Texas

By Anisha Holla
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation