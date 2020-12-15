Your Guide for Christmas Dinner To-Go in Dallas

As the holiday season approaches, Dallas is adorned with festive lights and a palpable sense of joy. And eating. For those who prefer the comfort of home, fortunately, Dallas has a myriad of take-out dining options for Christmas dinner. From traditional favorites to innovative culinary creations, the city’s diverse culinary scene has something to satisfy every palate. This year, let the aroma of carefully crafted dishes from Dallas’ top restaurants waft through your home.
Here we offer a bit of everything in addition to traditional meals.
Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen
1401 Preston Rd., PlanoAndrew’s American Pizza Kitchen
will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., so swing by to pick up a lasagna, spaghetti Bolognese or chicken fettuccine alfredo. They'll also have Dallas-style, Chicago-style and Detroit-style pizzas. Cap off your meal on a sweet note by ordering a Key lime tart, coconut cream pie, tiramisu or a fresh-baked fruit pie. Place your order before Dec. 22 and enjoy hassle-free pickup by 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Dive Coastal Cuisine
3404 Rankin St.
Elevate your holiday festivities with Dive Coastal Cuisine’s holiday pick-up menu
, which includes turkey, grilled salmon and beef tenderloin. There are twists on traditional sides like stuffed sweet potatoes and creamy chipotle butternut squash. Starters like mini crab cakes, bruschetta ciabatta crostinis and roasted salmon dip come in large sizes that serve 6 to 12 people. Cap off your feast with a whole Key lime or a pumpkin spice pie. The regular menu is also available to-go. Order for pickup 24 hours in advance; final pickup day is Dec. 24.
Escondido
5950 Royal Lane
Escondido’s holiday take-out menu includes fajitas, tacos and enchiladas. For those seeking a seafood option, the grilled salmon is the perfect choice. All main courses are served with traditional rice and beans. Be sure to save room for the Mexican chocolate flan or strawberry cake. Your sweet tooth will thank you. Also, be sure to grab some margaritas to go. Place your order on the website before Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 23.
Lockhart Smokehouse
400 W. Davis St., and 1026 E. 15th St., Plano
Lockhart Smokehouse is preparing family-style take-out meals for the holidays. They'll have full smoked hams, turkey, brisket and prime rib to go along with sides like their amazing macaroni and cheese. Don't skip the bread pudding and peach cobbler for dessert. Everything comes frozen and vacuum sealed with instructions on how to reheat. Meal sizes range from four to 20 people. Order
by Dec. 16 for pick up Dec. 20–22.
La Casita Bakeshop
580 W. Arapaho Road, Richardson
Sure it's one of the best bakeries in North Texas, but the kitchen space is also used to whip up big holiday dinners. This year get a red-wine braised lamb shank Holiday Dinner
($175–$350) with four sides, plus Parker rolls and (drum roll) a tiramisu yule log. This might be the steal of the season. You can also get a charcuterie board and other special items like a Neapolitan croquembouch (Prue would love this). The holiday pastry and bread menu is as equaling tempting.
One90 Smoked Meats
10240 E. Northwest Highway
One90 Smoked Meats has a Christmas menu
with tamales, turkey, ham, brisket, tenderloin, prime rib, salmon and more. Plus all the necessary sides. Meats are vacuum-sealed for freshness. Place your order online or call 214-346-3287.
The Saint
2633 Gaston Ave. The Saint
has a Christmas dinner to-go package that serves up to six. Feast on whipped ricotta appetizer, a Caesar salad, then dig into a whole roasted prime beef tenderloin with a Barolo sauce and a negroni glazed heritage ham. Sides include dressing, white sweet potato puree, five cheese mac and cheese, roasted wild mushrooms and a root vegetable gratin. There's pumpkin pie and white chocolate cheesecake for dessert. This package is $395 and is available for pick-up between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Dec. 24. To place an order call 214-258-6152 or email [email protected]
.
Smokey Joe's BBQ
6407 S. R.L. Thornton Freeway
The grill masters at Smokey Joe's are ready for your holiday orders. To place an order, fill out an online form
and they'll send you a quote back. They have smoked turkey, ham and all the traditional sides. And it's all amazing.
Ten50 BBQ
1050 N. Central Expressway, Richardson
Skip all that messy stress and order the Holiday Pitmaster Package at Ten50 BBQ
($30 per person, 15-person minimum), which comes with smoked meats, sides and house-made desserts. There's also an a la carte menu with brisket, turkey breast, ham, beef tenderloin, whole turkeys and all the sides. Housemade desserts include a whole chocolate pie ($40), Key lime pie ($40), fruit cobbler ($56) and banana pudding ($56). Place orders by Friday, Dec. 22, and allow 72-hour notice before picking up. To place an order, call 855-QUE-1050 or email [email protected]
TJ’s Seafood Market
6025 Royal Lane
Celebrate the season with the finest from TJ’s Seafood Market’s
exclusive holiday-to-go menu, available at the Preston Royal location. Holiday platters offer shrimp, smoked salmon and briny oysters, or indulge in some hearty gumbo. Place your order via the website
by Dec. 22 for pickup on Dec. 23.
Urban Seafood Company
1104 E. 14th St., Plano
Place your holiday dinner order with Urban Seafood Company in Plano, which has dinner trays that serve 8 to 12 people. The mini lobster roll platter is $169 and the Akaushi burger slider platter is $99. Other large options include a shrimp cocktail party tray, and a caviar platter for $169. Check out their website
for all the options.