Top Options for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dining in Dallas

'Tis the season to be jolly, and in Dallas, we’re ditching the sleigh bells for dinner bells. As Christmas approaches, the city that knows how to do everything big proves that even Santa needs a break from milk and cookies. Many restaurants are opening their doors on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, ready to rescue you from the holiday kitchen chaos.
So, grab your Santa hat, your ugly Christmas sweater and your appetite and head to one of these places serving up holiday cheer with a side of mashed merriment. Just remember to make reservations soon.
Coupes
4234 Oak Lawn Ave.Coupes
is rolling out brunch on Christmas Eve from noon to 4 p.m. Starters include creative dishes like their Fizzy Fruit Bowl, which presents carbonated fruits mingling with Champagne. Next, indulge in crab croquettes with remoulade or the breakfast pie gratin, a bacon-infused cheesy creation topped with chimichurri. If your sweet tooth is calling the shots this holiday season, the French Toast bananas foster will more than satisfy that craving. Coupes will take a festive nap on Christmas Day but be back in action on the 26th, ready to cure your holiday hangover with more culinary delights.
Del Frisco’s Grille
7200 Bishop Road, Plano, and 154 E. Third St., Fort WorthDel Frisco’s Grille
is open Christmas Eve from noon to 9 p.m. and Christmas Day from 1 to 8 p.m. Choose from the regular menu or try one of the featured holiday specials, which include a whole Maine lobster with Old Bay fries or a 16-ounce dry-aged ribeye. And let’s not forget the Winter Warmer holiday cocktail made of Patron Reposado Tequila, pomegranate juice, vanilla spice and fresh lime juice. So, whether you’re on the naughty or nice list, head over to Del Frisco’s Grille and turn your holiday meal into something magical.
Ellie's
1717 Leonard St.
On Christmas Eve, Ellie's
will have a jazz brunch. On Christmas Day, join enjoy a three-course prix-fixe ($85) menu all day, in addition to brunch and dinner a la carte options.
Knife Steakhouse
Locations in Dallas and Plano
Prepare for a festive jingle of flavors at Knife Steakhouse
this Christmas Eve. Both locations are spreading holiday cheer from 5 to 10 p.m. with an a la carte menu. For those who have been extra nice this year, Knife is cooking up some festive specials, including a 14-ounce or 16-ounce 44 Farms Prime Rib. At the Plano location, check out the 120-day dry-aged Tajima Wagyu Ribeye.
La Parisienne
6740 Winning Drive, Frisco
Get ready to say “oui, oui” to a holiday feast at Frisco Star’s La Parisienne French Bistro
. It's open on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the regular menu plus a few holiday specials such as velvety mushroom Boursin soup, chicken breast roulade, scallop pasta and authentic French veal stew. Holiday cocktails are also available including cranberry fizz martini, pomegranate Aperol spritz and candy cane martini. Call 469-200-5411 to secure your spot.
Meddlesome Moth
1621 Oak Lawn Ave.
Join The Moth Dec. 22–24 for a special Christmas dinner that includies a Peking duck platter with vegetables tossed in a sweet chili sauce served with pancakes and sweet chili-hoisin sauce ($48). An a la carte menu will also be available. In addition to the Moth's always fun craft beer selections (including a holiday beer flight), look for some special cocktails like a North Pole Night Cap with cold brew, vodka, Bailey's, peppermint and chocolate. Call 214-628-7900 for reservations or reserve online
.
Mexican Bar Company
6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano
On Dec. 23 and 24, the Mexican Bar Company
will offer a Christmas menu at $100 for two. The five-course feast starts with tocino guacamole, followed by quesa birras and chile en nogada, a festive poblano chile stuffed with picadillo and topped with a walnut-based cream sauce, pomegranate seeds and parsley. For the main entree, there's an 18-ounce ribeye. Dessert is atole azul y bunelos.
Pearl
4640 McKinney Ave. Pearl
, the hip new sushi spot in Uptown, will be dishing out a Christmas Eve dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. Chef Shine Tamaoki is bringing a tastefully progressive approach to sushi and holiday-inspired cocktails with a Japanese twist.
The Rustic
3656 Howell St.The Rustic
will serve tamales, queso and beer from its beer tree on Christmas Day, 5–9 p.m. Tip 'o that hat, The Rustic, for keeping it simple and wonderful.
Table 13
4812 Belt Line Road, AddisonTable 13
is offering a four-course extravaganza for just $99 per person. The first course is your choice of Southern deviled eggs or bacon-wrapped dates. The second course is the Table 13 house salad or lobster bisque. For the main entrée, your options are a tenderloin lobster Oscar, the filet and shrimp, the potato and herb-crusted Chilean sea bass, prime ribeye, lemon caper chicken or pecan-crusted salmon. Choose wisely for the grand finale: a candy cane cheesecake or Table 13’s famous chocolate cake, rumored to be the secret to Santa’s jolliness.
Truluck’s
Various LocationsTruluck's
is here to make your Christmas Eve spectacular. From 4 to 8 p.m. they're serving the regular menu, which is already spectacular. But be sure to save room for the chocolate peppermint cake: layers of chocolate cake frosted with peppermint cream cheese icing topped with crushed candy and enough Godiva chocolate sauce to make even the Grinch smile. Make reservations
via OpenTable.
Villa Azur
2440 Victory Park Lane
From Dec. 22 through Christmas Day, Villa Azur
, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Victory Park, will have a chef's a la carte menu along with an "unforgettable experience." That's about the extent of the details, but they have a full bar and plenty of wine, so we trust it'll all work out. Make reservations via OpenTable
.
Whistle Britches
Locations in Dallas, Plano and Southlake
Calling all brunch enthusiasts and hungry elves. Whistle Britches
is flinging its doors open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a brunch that’ll make the sugarplum fairies ditch their diets. You can enjoy chicken-fried steak, chicken and waffles, and cream corn skillet cornbread among other favorites.