Dallas' Most Anticipated Concerts in 2023

This was a great year for the Dallas music scene. While 2021 saw the local market improving significantly after the COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on large gatherings, this year allowed Dallas concerts to come back in full force. Showcasing hot-ticket pop stars, a range of local talent and fascinating international performers, Dallas proved once again why it’s one of the greatest cultural hubs of the Lone Star State.
By all expectations, 2023 will be even bigger. Show announcements continue to pour in, and while there may be a few surprises left in store at the end of the year, music buffs certainly have a packed schedule to look forward to. While the restrictive nature of the market (thanks, Ticketmaster) means that not every concert will be affordable, there will be more than enough great shows to attend. We took a look at some of the most exciting artists and concerts coming to Dallas next year.
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band
Friday, Feb. 10
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave.
Look, he's not just the old "Boss" catering to your parents’ generation. Bruce Springsteen has been incredibly active in the past few years with new records, a personal documentary, a Broadway show and even more tours. Springsteen and his loyal band are still at it, and they’re stopping by the American Airlines Center to prove it. Seeing him live is an American tradition at this point.
Static-X–Rise Of The Machine 2023
Friday, March 10
House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St.
Rise of the Machine isn’t just the subtitle of a Terminator sequel; it’s also the name of the heavy metal group Static-X’s new tour. The group has been fronted by a masked, unidentified singer since regrouping in 2018 following the death of frontman Wayne Static. Maybe you can figure out who it is at the concert.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Friday, March 31, Saturday April 1, Sunday, April 2
AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington
We recently defended Taylor Swift’s loyal fanbase against critics who call out its toxic fandom; Swifties aren't even close to being the most annoying devotees. Amid growing controversy over Ticketmaster’s pricing schemes, Taylor is set to start “The Eras” tour in Dallas this March with three (!) dates in D/FW's biggest stadium.
Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks
Saturday, April 8
AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington
Here’s a duo that you may not have expected. We’ve barely been able to keep track of everyone involved with Fleetwood Mac over the years, so it doesn’t surprise us that Billy Joel is now getting wrangled into a lineup with Stevie Nicks. Lucky us. The duo's first tour together includes a stop in Arlington.
Carrie Underwood: The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Wednesday, March 8
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave.
Remember when Carrie Underwood launched one of the most successful post-American Idol careers of all time? The country star is returning to her Southern roots with this new tour that just so happens to be stopping by the American Airlines Center. Parking will be a nightmare, but you'll feel better singing revenge lyrics such as "I I dug my key into the side of his pretty little souped-up four-wheel drive ..."
Luke Combs and Riley Green
Saturday, March 25
AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington
In less than a decade, Luke Combs has already built one of the most exciting careers of any young country artist. Between multiple Grammys and the birth of his son, it’s amazing to think that Combs could still technically qualify for Entertainment Weekly’s “35 under 35” rankings. Combs is stopping by North Texas with the help of Riley Green.
They Might Be Giants
Friday, May 19
House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St.
Remember They Might Be Giants, the quirky band that made topics like science, math and history fun when you were a kid? They also do music for adults! If you want to sample this multi-genre group’s deep catalog, check it out at the House of Blues.
Lady A: Request Line Tour
Friday, June 2
Majestic Theater, 1925 Elm St.
There’s no one better suited to appear at Dallas’ most majestic (but really) venue. Lady A, which changed its name from Lady Antebellum, will appear at the historic theater in June. Balenciaga cold only wish they'd had this kind of PR savvy.
Blink-182
Wednesday, July 5
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave.
Blink-182 also weathered some controversy this year due to ridiculous ticket prices. Many fans replaced the lyrics to “What’s My Age Again?” with “What’s My Wage Again?” You can party like it's 1999, but you certainly can’t spend like it's the pre-Y2K era. Hopefully the prices will go down so you can get a reasonable offer for tickets to this summer’s reunion performance. Though Travis Barker is best known these days as a dude whose hands are permanently glued to wife Kourtney Kardashian's ass, he sometimes frees them long enough to play drums. And it's time kids learned this fact.
Paramore
Saturday, July 8
Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St., Fort Worth
If you have some affinity for the music of the early 21st century, Paramore is visiting Fort Worth over the summer. Wear your best low-rise jeans and side bangs, and party like only MySpace is watching.
Shania Twain: Queen Of Me Tour
Friday, July 21
Dos Equis Pavillion, 1818 1st Ave.
Country fans, rejoice. Here's your chance to sing along to the top karaoke song of all time, "Man, I Feel Like a Woman," with the woman herself. Shania Twain is kicking off a new "Queen of Me” tour, and she continues to add more venues and dates to the highly anticipated series of shows. Breland, Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Mickey Guyton, Priscilla Block, Hailey Whitters, and Robyn Ottolini are just a few of the exciting opening acts expected to appear.
Metallica/Pantera
Friday Aug. 18, Sunday Aug. 20
AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington
Metallica had an unexpected comeback year thanks to Stranger Things, and some Pantera fans are unhappy with the band's decision to tour following the deaths of founding members Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell. So this will be a mixed audience, to say the least. But the metal will be heavy when Metallica joins Arlington natives Pantera on their own home turf.
Maná
Friday, Sept. 8, Saturday, Sept. 9
American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave.
Mexican rock band Maná recently added a second date in Dallas for the Lindo y Querido U.S. tour, due to demand. Led by Fher Olvera since 1986, the pop-rockers pretty much scored the Latin American sound of the ‘90s with hits such as “Clavado en un Bar,” “Oye Mi Amor” and “Rayando El Sol," becoming one of the best-selling, most influential Latin acts of all time.
Pink: Summer Carnival Tour
Friday, Sept. 29
Globe Life Field, 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington
We said it recently, and we’ll say it again: Pink is the icon of a generation, and a hero both on and off the stage. She just so happens to be one of the most outgoing and charitable celebrities today — who else would stop mid-show to help a fan grieve? If you want to catch other timeless moments, the Summer Carnival Tour is one of this year’s most anticipated.