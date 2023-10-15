 Can't Miss Dallas News: Post Malone, Texas Legislature, Texas Rangers | Dallas Observer
The Observer Sunday FOMO Review

Nazis, the Texas Rangers, the Texas Legislature, Post Malone and Taylor Swift made for a wild week here at the Observer.
October 15, 2023
Pastor Leon Birdd preaches outdoors on Sunday mornings in Fair Park.
Pastor Leon Birdd preaches outdoors on Sunday mornings in Fair Park. Nathan Hunsinger
Another week, another batch of stories we want to make sure you didn’t miss out on. Welcome to this week’s Observer Sunday FOMO review. With the Cowboys suffering an embarrassing loss last Sunday and the Texas governor calling another special legislative session to address a few conservative hot button issues, we wanted to make sure you also had the chance to read some stories that were fun and even heart-warming (but here’s some news, too.)

Soul Stirring: This Outdoor Church in Fair Park Gives the Homeless Some Peace (and Food)

Our cover story this week sheds light on a growing local church that ministers to the homeless in a parking lot in Fair Park, but goes far beyond simply preaching and praying. Stories of redemption are uplifting, which is nice as DFW continues to see more Nazi-related headlines pop up.

Fans Turn Out as Post Malone Cuts the Opening Ribbon at Cowboys-Themed Raising Cane's

It’s a marriage made in some alternative form of heaven: Post Malone, the Dallas Cowboys and chicken fingers. And don’t just go to any ol’ spot to catch a Rangers vs. Astros game this week. Go where we tell you to go.

Scare Us With Your Best Dallas Halloween Decorations, Score a Chance To Win Tickets to Screams

It's time to get spooky, because before you know it, pumpkins and haunted houses will soon be replaced by Christmas trees and menorahs. And it’s always the season to appreciate local art.

The Texas Rangers Are Finally in the Playoffs and It's All Thanks to ... Creed? Really?!?

Given that some of the Rangers players weren’t alive the last time corny rock band Creed was making records, it’s been fun to see the team adopt the Scott Stapp-led band as its unofficial mascot. Whatever works, right? It seems the Rangers have welcomed the band’s music… with arms wide open. Thank you, thank you. We’ll be here all weekend.
Kelly Dearmore is the News Editor for the Observer. His work has appeared in Texas Monthly, Success, Dallas Morning News and Cowboys & Indians, among other outlets. He lives in Carrollton with his wife, kids and angelic mother-in-law.

