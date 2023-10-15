The Observer Sunday FOMO Review

Another week, another batch of stories we want to make sure you didn’t miss out on. Welcome to this week’sSunday FOMO review. With the Cowboys suffering an embarrassing loss last Sunday and the Texas governor calling another special legislative session to address a few conservative hot button issues, we wanted to make sure you also had the chance to read some stories that were fun and even heart-warming (but here’s some news, too.)Our cover story this week sheds light on a growing local church that ministers to the homeless in a parking lot in Fair Park, but goes far beyond simply preaching and praying. Stories of redemption are uplifting, which is nice as DFW continues to see more Nazi-related headlines pop up.It’s a marriage made in some alternative form of heaven: Post Malone, the Dallas Cowboys and chicken fingers. And don’t just go to any ol’ spot to catch a Rangers vs. Astros game this week. Go where we tell you to go.It's time to get spooky, because before you know it, pumpkins and haunted houses will soon be replaced by Christmas trees and menorahs. And it’s always the season to appreciate local art.Given that some of the Rangers players weren’t alive the last time corny rock band Creed was making records, it’s been fun to see the team adopt the Scott Stapp-led band as its unofficial mascot. Whatever works, right? It seems the Rangers have welcomed the band’s music…Thank you, thank you. We’ll be here all weekend.