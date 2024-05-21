What To Know About the Mavericks' Return to the Western Conference Finals

This week, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals for a spot in the NBA Finals. This marks the second trip to the NBA final four in three years for the team.
What happened between that embarrassing loss and now is that the Kidd-led squad reversed course quickly and has been nothing short of blazing hot ever since. Thanks in large part to the team’s superstar duo of Doncic and Kyrie Irving being healthy and playing together every night for an extended number of games, the Mavericks ended the regular season winning 16 of their last 20 games. Then they took out the higher-seeded LA Clippers in the first round of the playoffs and dispatched the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in the just-completed second round.
Not only are Dallas’ big names playing like they should, but supporting players such as PJ Washington and Dereck Lively II are performing at an incredibly high level when it matters the most. Making things more exciting here in Dallas is that the team the Mavs share the American Airlines Center with, the Dallas Stars of the NHL, have punched their ticket to their own Western Conference Finals.
Here’s what to know about the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Should I Bet on the Mavericks To Win?
Well, the answer to that question depends on your answer to another one: Are you up for a bit of a risk? On Monday, the FanDuel Sportsbook had the Mavericks (+138) as a slight underdog to the Timberwolves (-170). To be sure, those aren’t overwhelming odds by any stretch, so you’re not exactly going too crazy by picking the home team.
There’s also the not-minor point of how the T-Wolves had a 3-1 record against the Mavericks this season, and looked dominant against Dallas in each of its wins. Of course, this is the third series in a row in which the Mavs faced off against a club that was seeded higher than them, so the underdog role isn’t one that seems to trouble this group very much.
For its part, NBA.com picks the Mavericks to win the series in seven games. Senior writer Michael C. Wright points to the experience of Doncic and Irving and writes that “Dallas seems to be peaking at the right time.”
Good morning, fam! It’s a great week for the WCF 😤@chime // #OneForDallas #MFFL pic.twitter.com/UiG7M4NSuQ— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) May 20, 2024
What Are The Keys to a Mavericks Victory?
There’s no question that Minnesota, with its twin towers in Rudy Goebert and Karl-Anthony Towns and dynamic scorer Anthony Edwards, presents Dallas with its toughest test for 2024. It’s likely not too far off to say that simply slowing Edwards down will go a long way in delivering a positive outcome for the Mavs.
As NBA.com pointed out, the trio of Minnesota wins against Dallas this season took place before the trade deadline deals that brought Washington and fellow big man Daniel Gafford to Dallas. In addition, Doncic played in only two of the four regular-season games between the teams. Seeing the impact Gafford will have on the way Dallas matches up with Minnesota will be telling. In the same report, it’s noted that the increased intensity of the Mavericks’ defense is something Minnesota has yet to see. That could make a massive difference in this series.
When Do the Mavericks Play?
- Game 1: Dallas at Minnesota, Wednesday, May 22 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
- Game 2: Dallas at Minnesota, Friday, May 24 (7:30 p.m., TNT)
- Game 3: Minnesota at Dallas, Sunday, May 26 (7:00 p.m, TNT)
- Game 4: Minnesota at Dallas, Tuesday, May 28 (7:30 p.m, TNT)
- Game 5: Dallas at Minnesota, Thursday, May 30 (7:30 p.m, TNT) *
- Game 6: Minnesota at Dallas, Saturday, June 1 (7:30 p.m, TNT) *
- Game 7: Dallas at Minnesota, Monday, June 3 (7:30 p.m, TNT) *
*if necessary