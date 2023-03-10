Ebb & Flow Hosted a Drag Brunch. Now, Texas Might Tax it Like a Sexually Oriented Business



“If I were a Republican, I would be so concerned about the comptroller – who’s supposed to be a watchdog of Texas tax money that comes in and the Texas budget – I would be so concerned about him wasting time on frivolous issues and trying to damage small businesses like this,” Susie Hess, president of Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, told the Observer.



“It just smacks of someone who’s planning their next political campaign as opposed to taking on the duties they were entrusted to take on by the voters who voted for him,” she said. “They’re appealing to a very small minority of people who completely misunderstand the LGBTQ community and have decided that transgender people and people who dress in drag is somehow the next political punching bag.



“It’s hateful, discriminatory, and it needs to stop.”



Rep. Venton Jones, a Dallas Democrat, told the Observer that establishments hosting drag shows aren't sexually oriented businesses. “As a state legislator and member of the LGBTQ community, it makes me sad that tactics like this are being used in retaliation against venues hosting drag shows," Jones said. “We must not continue this war against LGBTQ people and their families, pitting Texans against other Texans right now.”



Several bills have been filed this legislative session to crack down on drag performances in the state. Two bills filed ahead of the Texas session came from representatives Jared Patterson of Frisco and Matt Shaheen of West Plano and far North Dallas. Patterson filed House Bills 643 and Shaheen filed House Bill 708, which both seek to change the definition of sexually oriented businesses to include any place that hosts drag shows.



Just this week, Rep. Bryan Slaton, a Royse City Republican, filed House Bill 4129 to ban drag shows in the presence of children. Hosting a drag show in the presence of children would be a third-degree felony under Slaton’s bill. It also makes it a third-degree felony for a sexually oriented business to allow erotic performances in the presence of a child.



The first offense would result in a $10,000 fine and the second offense could lead to the revocation of an establishment’s business license. If HB 4129 is enacted, it would take effect in September.



The Texas Comptroller’s Office has launched another investigation into a North Texas establishment to determine whether it’s a sexually oriented business because it has hosted drag shows. The office sent a letter to the Plano location of restaurant and bar Ebb & Flow on Feb. 2.The letter said the comptroller was inquiring about whether the business should be considered sexually oriented and therefore pay required fees as such. Under Texas law, sexually oriented businesses are required to pay a $5 per patron fee to the comptroller’s office. The letter said even if an establishment only occasionally hosts sexually oriented events, it could still be required to pay the fee for these events.The office told Ebb & Flow to fill out a Sexually Oriented Business Fee Questionnaire within 30 days to set up an account to pay the fees. However, it also said if the business didn’t think it is subject to the fee, it could provide a description of the establishment and its reasoning to be considered by the comptroller’s office.In an emailed statement to the, a spokesperson for the office said the comptroller wouldn’t comment on a pending inquiry. However, the spokesperson sent a statement from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar about the role his office plays in administering the sexually oriented business fee.Hegar said in the statement, “As the Legislature takes critical steps to protect Texas children and strengthen statutes to restrict sexualized performances, my office will continue to work within the confines of existing law and investigate performances to determine if an entity must pay the fees associated with operating a sexually oriented business.”Reached for comment, an employee at Ebb & Flow’s Plano location said they weren’t allowed to talk about the investigation and recommended reaching out to the corporate office. No one else with the company responded for comment.The bar and restaurant received backlash after one of its monthly drag brunches in October last year. There was some adult-themed content on display at the drag brunch, and a child was in attendance. The event was advertised as being for mature audiences. But owner Dallas Hale told theand several other publications at the time that the parents were warned before purchasing their tickets for the event online and at the door that it would include adult content.On the backlash, Hale said, “The best way to handle this is to keep moving forward, keep performing."The comptroller’s office tried pulling the same move on Dallas gay bar Mr. Misster for hosting its drag shows. “As a father, I take this matter especially seriously and am committed to ensuring my agency does everything in its power to ensure this establishment as well as others are fully compliant with Texas law,” Hegar said in a statement about Mr. Misster at the time.But when it was all said and done, the comptroller ultimately said state laws surrounding sexually oriented businesses didn’t allow him to tax the bar. It’s uncertain what exactly is different about the comptroller’s investigation into Ebb & Flow.