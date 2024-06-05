How Many Billionaires Live in Dallas-Fort Worth?

Somehow, when much of the world thinks of North Texas, the Dallas Cowboys and well, cows, still come to mind quickly. But before too long, massive wealth surely appears near the top of that list as well. And there’s no denying that it's for a very good reason.
Judging by recent reports from investment consulting firm Henley & Partners and Forbes, the notion of Big D being home to big bucks will not die anytime soon.
The Henley & Partners report finds that Dallas is home to 15 billionaires, 125 cento-millionaires (those worth at least $100 million) and an eye-popping 68,600 millionaires. Those numbers represent a 75% increase in the number of millionaires in Dallas since 2013.
That data puts Dallas at No. 22 on the list, behind such global powerhouses as New York, Tokyo, London and, believe it or not, Houston. But Dallas does sit just ahead of glitzy Dubai and even that little hipster cousin to the south, Austin, when it comes to how many millionaires reside in our city limits.
New World Wealth, a data intelligence firm that partnered with Henley & Partners on its report, pulled from a database that follows more than 150,000 high-net-worth individuals, including company founders and political leaders.
When Forbes released its annual Richest People in the World list, more than 800 of them were from the United States, and a nice chunk of those reside in Texas. Narrowing the search down to North Texas still yields an impressive lot with some well-known names. If you’ve paid any sort of attention to these rankings before, none of the top North Texas billionaires will surprise you since many of these tycoons are longtime A-list, household names around these parts.
The richest person in Dallas-Fort Worth? Alice Walton, the daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton.
Forbes listed her as the 21st-richest person in the world with a net worth of $72.3 billion. It stands to reason that the 74-year-old Walton has that sort of money, as who else would be able to buy a Frank Lloyd Wright home in New Jersey, have it taken apart and transported 1,200 miles so it can avoid flood damage and have it displayed at an Arkansas museum that she had built? Alice Walton isn't the only Walton sitting high on the Forbes list either, by the way.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is the third-richest person in North Texas and 187th globally, according to Forbes. His famous football team may be valued at $9 billion according to recent reports, but his net worth, Forbes says, sits at $13.8 billion. Omni Hotels, another famous brand with a heavy Dallas presence, is owned by Robert K. Rowling, who is worth $8.9 billion. That places him fifth in North Texas and 278th in the world.
Financial titans such as bank owner Andrew Beal ($11.5 billion), Ken Fisher of Fisher Investments ($8.7 billion) and private equity master David Bonderman ($6.4 billion) are also among the 10 wealthiest people in North Texas.
Mark Cuban, now the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, appears on the Forbes list at 563 with a net worth of $5.4 billion, putting him just outside the Texas Top 10. The Shark Tank star is richer this year than he was last year, thanks to selling a chunk of his basketball team to Miriam Adelson. She doesn't live in North Texas but is now the majority owner of the Mavericks and is worth a reported $32 billion.