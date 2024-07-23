West Texas Earthquake Much Larger Than Any To Ever Hit Dallas

“A 4.9 earthquake is generally considered light enough that it might not be felt, though there were reports of residents feeling it across the West Texas region, according to the Geological Survey,” the WFAA report noted.
Earthquakes throughout Texas have picked up in frequency since the advent of fracking, according to studies over the past decade. North Texas, once a nearly quake-free region, has experienced more regular earthquakes more recently, although they tend to not be as large as last night’s in West Texas.
Earthquakes that hit 4.9 can rattle windows and shake dishes and glasses stored in cabinets, but aren’t typically known for being very destructive. Regardless, a quake the strength of last night’s largest quake in Hermleigh would’ve been far and away the most powerful earthquake to ever hit the Dallas area.
As you can see below, one city in the Dallas area has been home to the most powerful quakes. According to EarthQuake Track, which pulls its data from the United States Geological Survey, there’s been a whole lotta shaking going on in Irving.
- Jan. 7, 2015: Irving, 3.6 magnitude
- Jan. 6, 2015: Irving, 3.5 magnitude
- April 2, 2015: Irving, 3.3 magnitude
- May 18, 2015: Irving, 3.3 magnitude
- Nov. 23, 2014: Irving, 3.3 magnitude
- Sept. 30, 2012: Irving, 3.2 magnitude