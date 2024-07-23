 Largest earthquakes felt in Dallas after Texas quake rattles region | Dallas Observer
Navigation
Support Us
Search

West Texas Earthquake Much Larger Than Any To Ever Hit Dallas

Following Monday night's West Texas quake, we take a look at the earthquakes that have hit Dallas County.
July 23, 2024
Earthquakes aren't common in North Texas, and when they do hit, they're not as serious as this one in Turkey in 2023.
Earthquakes aren't common in North Texas, and when they do hit, they're not as serious as this one in Turkey in 2023. Calgar Oskay/Unsplash
Share this:
A small town in West Texas was rattled by a trio of earthquakes late Monday night, according to reports. Hermleigh, about 260 miles west of Dallas, felt quakes ranging from 3.1 to 4.9 on the Richter scale between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, according to WFAA. Some residents of the Dallas-Fort Worth area reported being able to feel the quake

“A 4.9 earthquake is generally considered light enough that it might not be felt, though there were reports of residents feeling it across the West Texas region, according to the Geological Survey,” the WFAA report noted.

Earthquakes throughout Texas have picked up in frequency since the advent of fracking, according to studies over the past decade. North Texas, once a nearly quake-free region, has experienced more regular earthquakes more recently, although they tend to not be as large as last night’s in West Texas.

Earthquakes that hit 4.9 can rattle windows and shake dishes and glasses stored in cabinets, but aren’t typically known for being very destructive. Regardless, a quake the strength of last night’s largest quake in Hermleigh would’ve been far and away the most powerful earthquake to ever hit the Dallas area.

As you can see below, one city in the Dallas area has been home to the most powerful quakes. According to EarthQuake Track, which pulls its data from the United States Geological Survey, there’s been a whole lotta shaking going on in Irving.
  • Jan. 7, 2015: Irving, 3.6 magnitude
  • Jan. 6, 2015: Irving, 3.5 magnitude
  • April 2, 2015: Irving, 3.3 magnitude
  • May 18, 2015: Irving, 3.3 magnitude
  • Nov. 23, 2014: Irving, 3.3 magnitude
  • Sept. 30, 2012: Irving, 3.2 magnitude
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Dallas Observer has been defined as the free, independent voice of Dallas — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Kelly Dearmore is news editor of the Dallas Observer. He’s held the position since November 2022. Since joining the team, Kelly has covered topics such as state and local politics, crime and public safety, education and immigration. A native Texan, Kelly has contributed to other publications including Texas Monthly, Dallas Morning News, Success Magazine and Cowboys & Indians Magazine.
Contact: Kelly Dearmore
Texas Leads Country in Weather-Related Power Outages, Study Finds

Weather

Texas Leads Country in Weather-Related Power Outages, Study Finds

By Emma Ruby
3 North Texas Cities Named 'Best Places for Renters to Live'

Housing

3 North Texas Cities Named 'Best Places for Renters to Live'

By Kelly Dearmore
Local Reaction: President Biden Drops Out of Race, 'Shakes Up' Presidential Election

Election

Local Reaction: President Biden Drops Out of Race, 'Shakes Up' Presidential Election

By Kelly Dearmore
Carrollton, Farmers Branch Latest Cities Voting to Cut DART Funding

Transportation

Carrollton, Farmers Branch Latest Cities Voting to Cut DART Funding

By Jacob Vaughn
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation