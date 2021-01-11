Democratic State Rep. Chris Turner Calls for Investigating AG Ken Paxton Following Capitol Raid

^ Keep Dallas Observer Free Support Us Local

Democrats are on the offensive against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whom some accuse of inciting mob violence to overturn the presidential election.

In a statement Thursday, Grand Prairie state Rep. Chris Turner demanded an investigation into Paxton following Wednesday’s insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. At the pro-Trump rally before the assault on the Capitol, the attorney general encouraged supporters to keep fighting for President Donald Trump shortly before they invaded the Capitol building, which CNN reported resulted in five deaths.

Turner accused the Texas attorney general of playing a “major role” in the first breach of the Capitol since the War of 1812.

“Paxton’s actions would be shameful for any elected official, but are especially so for the top law enforcement officer of the state,” Turner wrote.

Paxton's office didn't return our requests for comment, but his spokesman told The Dallas Morning News that Turner's statement was "utterly unhinged and absurd."

To Texas Democrats, this isn’t the only demerit on Paxton’s record. He’s also faced securities fraud charges, filed a “frivolous” lawsuit in December seeking to overturn the election, and is under FBI investigation, according to The Associated Press.

Even though Paxton has evaded penalty up to now, many liberals believe his Capitol speech should serve as his political coup de grace.

Paxton initially condemned the violence in a tweet Wednesday, but two hours later he spread a right-wing conspiracy theory that Antifa was to blame.

He captioned the post: “These are not Trump supporters.”

These are not Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/ptcNp2lzrG — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 6, 2021

Turner wrote that when the 87th legislative session begins this week, state lawmakers should hold Paxton accountable for attempting to “subvert the will of the American people.” Suggestions include passing laws to limit the attorney general’s jurisdiction, decreasing appropriations to Paxton’s office and limiting the use of funds appropriated. Turner also floated the idea of censure or impeachment.

“There’s not a single person I know who has anything good to say about Paxton,” said party spokesman Abhi Rahman. “That tells you something, especially in a state that is right now controlled by Republicans.”

In the wake of the riot at the Capitol, it’s clear that Paxton has blood on his hands, said Zack Malitz, treasurer of the Boot Texas Republicans Political Action Committee. By peddling conspiracy theories about a stolen election, it motivated Trump supporters to attack the Capitol.

It’s equally damning that the attorney general continued to parrot unfounded conspiracies the same day the Capitol was besieged, Malitz said. Paxton is responsible for the bloodshed in the same way that Trump is, and needs to be held accountable.

“Even being at that rally makes him complicit in the violence that happened shortly afterwards,” he said. “We support an investigation; we support an impeachment effort. Even if it fails to remove him from office, it’s the right thing to do.”

Having Democrats criticize Paxton likely won’t adversely affect him, said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University, but it could amplify Republicans’ anxieties about backing him as a candidate when he’s up for reelection in 2022.

To Republicans, Paxton may seem like too much of a liability, Jones said; on top of his other indiscretions, he’s been accused of marital infidelity and of impropriety regarding a Collin County land deal.

There could be a concerted effort by Texas Republicans to persuade Paxton not to run, Jones said. Failing that, they may draft a strong candidate to run against him.

Still, Paxton’s devotion to Trump likely played well with the president’s base and could win him the Republication nomination for attorney general once more.

“He’s following the Trump party line hook, line and sinker,” Jones said. “If you are a Trump supporter, it’s one more reason to like Ken Paxton.”