76 Percent of Texans Believe Vaccines Are Good. Here's Why We're Still at Risk.

Three-quarters of Texans get it, according to the Texas Lyceum's annual poll. According to the group's poll, which drills down on health care topics in addition to Texas' midterm races this year, 76 percent of Texans believe that the benefits of vaccinating children outweigh the risks. That figure doesn't tell the whole story, however, as the number of Texans, 13 percent, who believe that the risks of vaccines outweigh the benefits threatens children at public schools throughout the state.

For some families and individuals it's hard to decipher what is real information and what is not real information, so misinformation continues to have legs. — Rekha Lakshmanan

Rekha Lakshmanan, the director of advocacy and public policy for The Immunization Partnership, a Houston-based organization that promotes immunization education and pro-immunization public policy, says a persistent minority of Texans struggle to accept vaccines because of the wide amount of unverified, incorrect information about their potential risks. Sometimes, she says, the truth about vaccines, that they're essential to Texas' continued public health, can't rise above the noise of the social media fever swamps.

"Part of the challenge is that there is such a volume of information — easily accessible these days, especially through Facebook and Twitter — that for some families and individuals it's hard to decipher what is real information and what is not real information, so misinformation continues to have legs," Lakshmanan says.