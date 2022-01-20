10 Best Food Events This Weekend in Dallas: RAINBOW Cat Returns, Rare Bourbon Tasting and a Hot Wings Challenge

With the return of the chilly weather comes a slew of exciting weekend events. From pop-ups by James Beard-nominated chef to an après ski theme party, there are plenty of events to fill your weekend, whether you want to learn to chop fish at Central Market, learn to cook homemade dog food or test your tolerance for hot wings at Turning Point Beer. Here are 10 foodie finds for this weekend:
Rare Blanton’s Tasting at Hooligan’s Pub
310 E. Abram St. (Arlington)
7 to 10 p.m., Friday, Jan. 21
If you’re looking for something for date night this weekend, Hooligan’s Pub is hosting a Rare Blanton’s Bourbon Tasting with a lineup including Blanton's Straight From The Barrel, Gold Label, Black Label, Green Label and Red Label. Several of these labels aren’t available for sale in the U.S.; tickets are $229 and get their holders 1-ounce pours of all five bourbons with food pairings including brie cheese, bread, meatballs with sauce and apple pie for dessert.
Fish Monger’s Chop House at Central Market Dallas Preston Royal
10720 Preston Road
12 to 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22
Central Market Dallas Preston Royal brings another unique event to our list with a live cutting from their expert fishmongers as they take cuts typically seen only in beef and pork to create rib racks, bone-in chops, cowboy steaks and more out of rare offerings like amberjack and king mackerel. Participants will learn the benefits of cooking bone-in fish and get the opportunity to check out new selections. Admission is free but limited to 100 people.
Turning Point Beer Hot Wings Challenge II
1307 Brown Trail in Bedford
2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 22
Turning Point Beer is ready to help you test your limits with their second Hot Wings Challenge. Contestants will be required to eat increasingly spicy wings in a limited amount of time over the course of the event without taking a drink. The last one eating will take home the title for the year and a gift package worth over $150. Tickets to compete are $25 and include competition wings, two beer vouchers and a gift bag.
Truck Yard's Annual Après Ski Party
5624 Sears St
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 p.m.
The Truck Yard is keeping the colder weather fun with their annual après ski party. Bundle up in your ski gear and enjoy some Fireball apple cider, spiked hot chocolate, regular hot chocolate for the kids, live music, food trucks, snacks and drinks, limbo contests and more. Those who dress up enter to win a Custom Truck Yard Shotski Prize.
Splendid Market and Art Show at Westlake Brewery
2816 Commerce St.
2 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23
Westlake Brewery is hosting a market and art show this Sunday. The market will offer local shops selling vintage sneakers, art, collectibles, jewelry and more. There's also an art show with a collection of flicks highlighting the long history of Street Art in Deep Ellum. The taproom will be open until 8 p.m.
Cooking for Your Dog at Home by Homegrown Hounds
5260 N. O'Connor Blvd. #170 (Irving)
3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23
If your fur baby is as spoiled as mine is, you’ll love this $30 class. Cooks will learn how to cook for their dog at home. You take what you make, along with the recipe. Dogs are welcomed at the class. Face masks are required.
Yacht Rock Brunch at TK’s
14854 Montfort Drive (Addison)
11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23
There are lots of brunch options in Dallas, but none as nautical and jam-packed at the recently opened TK’s Yacht Rock Brunch. The brunch includes mimosa flights, food and laid-back jams featuring all your favorite yacht rock hits. Those who go the extra mile with nautical attire will get a free drink.
Neon 90s Themed Cupcakes at The Mitchell Lofts
3800 Commerce St. 319
2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 23
This cooking class ($40) is taught by The Cupcake Experience owner Ginger Taylor. Taylor was named “Best Cupcake Artist” in Dallas by D Magazine, and now she’s bringing glow in the dark, neon-colored frosting and '90s hip-hop-themed fondant toppers to everyone. Wear your old '90s gear and join Dallas Black Bloggers and Ginger Taylor for a fun afternoon.
RAINBOWCAT X Midnight Rambler
1530 Main St. (at the Joule Hotel)
6 to 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25
James Beard-nominated chef Misti Norris of Petra and the Beast is bringing her RAINBOWCAT pop-up, which we previously talked about, back to Midnight Rambler next Tuesday. This puts one of the best chefs in the city at one of the best bars in the city. Preordering is recommended (and helps them plan). That will close on at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The select menu can be found here.