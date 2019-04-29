Elm Street Cask and Kitchen is trying to entice diners with a $5 happy hour menu and, at least for us, it's working.

Budget Bites is a series that looks for the best food and drink deals at restaurants in DFW. Because being on a budget doesn't mean you can't eat out in a city like Dallas.

These days, five dollars doesn’t get you much. Throw in a downtown Dallas restaurant and you’re lucky if valet is five bucks. But Elm Street Cask & Kitchen is looking to be a financial relief in a myriad of debatably overpriced eats with a $5 happy hour menu that definitely doesn’t suck.

The restaurant, formally known to many as Grayson Social, boasts a dinner menu full of Southern fare ranging from shrimp and blue corn grits ($18) to bourbon-braised short rib ($25). The happy hour menu includes plenty of similar down-home favorites, with options like honey chipotle wings ($5) and pimento cheese dip ($5) served with black pepper crackers.

Related Stories Downtown Dallas Has a New Bourbon Bar and Restaurant Serving Southern Fare

EXPAND Elm Street Cask and Kitchen's $5 happy hour chili dog is a bargain. Dalila Thomas

The true gem is the chili dog ($5), a Rosewood frank topped with chili, jalapeno, onions and cheese and served with fries. Cask & Kitchen keeps the $5 party going with their happy hour drinks, too, from house wine to draft beer to Peach Tea Punch.

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen, 1525 Elm St. (downtown Dallas). Happy hour runs 2-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.