Hole-y Grails: 9 Best Doughnut Shops in Dallas Worth a Glaze

Audio By Carbonatix
[ { "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Inline Content - Mobile Display Size", "component": "18855504", "insertPoint": "2", "requiredCountToDisplay": "2", "watchElement": ".fdn-content-body", "astAdList": [ { "adType": "rectangle", "displayTargets": "mobile" } ] },{ "name": "Editor Picks", "component": "17105533", "insertPoint": "4", "requiredCountToDisplay": "1", "watchElement": ".fdn-content-body", "astAdList": [ { "adType": "rectangleLeft", "displayTargets": "desktop|tablet" },{ "adType": "rectangleRight", "displayTargets": "desktop|tablet|mobile" } ] },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18349797", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - MediumRectangle - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17105532", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 8, "requiredCountToDisplay": "7", "maxInsertions": 25, "watchElement": ".fdn-content-body", "astAdList": [ { "adType": "rectangleLeft", "displayTargets": "desktop|tablet" },{ "adType": "rectangleRight", "displayTargets": "desktop|tablet|mobile" } ] },{ "name": "Inline Links", "component": "18349797", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25 },{ "name": "Air - Leaderboard Tower - Combo - Inline Content", "component": "17105535", "insertPoint": "8th", "startingPoint": 12, "requiredCountToDisplay": "11", "maxInsertions": 25, "watchElement": ".fdn-content-body", "astAdList": [ { "adType": "leaderboardInlineContent", "displayTargets": "desktop|tablet" },{ "adType": "tower", "displayTargets": "mobile" } ] } ]