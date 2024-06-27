 Best Hot Dogs in Dallas: Where to Snag a Glizzy for the Fourth | Dallas Observer
12 Best Places to Grab a Hot Dog or Glizzy in Dallas

We've rounded up the best of the würst.
June 27, 2024
Cowtown Dogs offers an assortment of (mostly) from-scratch toppings including Dublin sweet onions, a hot and spicy onion and pepper mix, and housemade chili.
In the words of Jennifer Coolidge in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, “You look like the Fourth of July. It makes me want a hot dog real bad.”

While hot dogs definitely hit differently during the summer holidays, some Dallas-area restaurants don’t need an excuse and are grilling up quality weenies year-round. Whether it’s a classic chili cheese dog enjoyed at a ballpark, a Japanese interpretation of the dish or one food truck’s mission to establish an official “Texas-style hot dog,” just reading about these spots will make you want a hot dog real bad.

Here are 12 of our favorite places to grab a hot dog in Dallas.

click to enlarge
The Angry Dog comes piled high with chili and cheddar.
Patrick Michels

Angry Dog

2726 Commerce St.
We’re kicking this list off with a local institution and not just because it comes first alphabetically. Angry Dog has served Deep Ellum for over a quarter century and excels as a sports bar, a spot to grab a drink after a show and a fine restaurant you don’t really need a reason to go to. As the name implies, hot dogs are a fixture here. The titular dish is buried in mustard, chili, grilled red onions and cheddar cheese. If that sounds a little overwhelming, the Plain Dog is served as advertised with a pickle on the side and several add-on options.

Cowtown Dogs

234 S. Riverfront Blvd.
The bad news is that this food truck is open only on Thursdays. Owner Matthew Toback launched Cowtown Dogs with the goal of upping Dallas’ weenie game with an official “Texas-style hot dog.” What makes a hotdog “Texas-style?” Sloppy Eddie chili, grilled jalapeño, mustard and sweet onions, according to Cowtown Dogs. If that’s not your cup of tea (or your bun of meat), you can go for a different dog, a burger or Frito pie.

click to enlarge
Not much has changed in 61 years at Dairy-Ette.
Nick Rallo

Dairy-Ette

9785 Ferguson Road
If you’re looking to have a nostalgic, Americana-esque hot dog experience, this spot is for you. Built in 1956 and barely altered since, Dairy-Ette is an old-fashioned diner where you can have a seat at the bar on a vinyl swivel chair and enjoy a classic hot dog (plain, chili and chili cheese) with an ice cream soda. Some people may find the feeling that the Archie Comics gang could barge in at any time unsettling, but Dairy-Ette’s longevity indicates that those people are in the minority.

Del’s Charcoal Burgers

110 S. McKinney St., Richardson
Del’s is acclaimed for its burgers, which made our list of the Best Burgers in Dallas. It’s safe to assume that if the burgers are great, the hot dogs must be pretty good too. The hot dogs at Del’s are split down the middle, served on a burger bun and can be loaded with cheese, onions, chili and hickory sauce. Nothing too complicated, just the way the average hot dog enthusiast probably likes it.
click to enlarge
Dog Haus is basically a shrine to hot dogs.
Courtesy of Dog Haus

Dog Haus

Multiple Locations
Dog Haus’ website describes it as “the absolute würst.” With an ample selection of hot dogs, from bratwurst to chili dogs to vegan substitutes, we’re inclined to agree. And in celebration of National Hot Dog Day on July 17, Dog Haus’ rewards members will receive a free Haus Dog at participating locations.

Globe Life Field

734 Stadium Drive, Arlington
Per our research, hot dogs originated in Germany over 500 years ago. But per our feelings, they sprung into existence at the same moment as baseball stadiums, and the two have been linked ever since. Concession stand snacks can get pricey, but selections like the new Ranchero Chile Relleno Dawg (an Angus beef frank stuffed with queso and topped with bacon, roasted banana peppers and grilled onions) is worth all 16 of those dollars.

Herby’s Burgers

2109 S. Edgefield Ave.
This fairly new restaurant in Oak Cliff has quickly made a name for itself on the strength of its burgers, and rightfully so. But next time you stop by Herby's, you should try one of their underrated hot dogs as well. The Herb Dog is topped with grilled onions and a signature sauce, and the plain Lil Dog is available for kids or picky adults. Elevate the experience by playing some thematic music on the jukebox. Do they have “Who Let the Dogs Out?” If not, someone needs to look into that.

Hunky’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

2930 Cedar Springs Road
321 N. Bishop Ave.
Hunky's, a quirky duo of diners in Bishop Arts and Oak Lawn, has a wide selection of all the junk food you could ever want, including three different hot dogs. All of them have the word “Hunky” in the title, but the selections boil down to “plain,” “cheese” and “chili cheese.” This trio really is the chocolate, vanilla and strawberry of hot dogs. The hot dogs are one part of the reason we named Hunky's one of the best places to eat while stoned.
click to enlarge
A panko-encrusted fried hotdog at Okaeri cafe.
Hank Vaughn

Okaeri Cafe

312 N. Greenville Ave., No. 100, Richardson
If you’ve ever wondered how hot dogs are made in Japan, the folks at Okaeri Cafe would be happy to enlighten you. Their hotto doggus (“hot dog” in Japanese) is served with yakisoba, katsu or okonomi-style (“as you like it”). If you’re weary of all of the classic hot dog options and crave a more elevated weenie, look no further.

click to enlarge
The full menu from Olidogs — al fresco dining at its glizziest.
Theressa Velázquez

Olidogs

512 W. Jefferson Blvd.
This Oak Cliff food stand has established itself as a local favorite by selling “Texas-made glizzies” (a slang term for hot dogs) made from high-quality ingredients at a reasonable price. The adventurous options at Olidogs include the Triple OG (an LA-style street dog with bacon, bell peppers, onions mayo and ketchup) and the Mango Pico Dog (tomato, onions, cilantro and mango). These substantial glizzies go for $8 and $6, respectively. Your wallet can afford both, but your stomach probably can’t.

One Tasty Wiener

3408 Main St.
The name just barely scratches the surface of what this new place in Deep Ellum has to offer. It looks like a humble hot dog stand from the outside, but just beyond you'll find a hidden antique store and snack shop. Every decadent snack you can think of is here: ice cream, milkshakes, cheesecake and, of course, hot dogs. You can have one tasty wiener and then some.

Portillo’s

Multiple Locations
This Chicago import has opened several locations across North Texas so if you’re hankering for a hot dog, you have some options. Speaking of options, Portillo’s offers seven different hot dogs as well as burgers, sandwiches and shakes. Classic offerings like chili cheese dogs are available as well as a Plant-Based Garden Dog (mustard, relish, celery salt, freshly chopped onions, sliced red ripe tomatoes, kosher pickle and sport peppers) for those looking for a meat-free option.
