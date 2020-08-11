 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Dallas' independent source of local news and culture

Recommended For You

4
It's a little different, but it still feels like Ellen's.EXPAND
It's a little different, but it still feels like Ellen's.
Alex Gonzalez

Ellen's Brings Diner Food and Social Justice to Allen

Alex Gonzalez | August 11, 2020 | 6:21pm
AA

A West End favorite has set up its second shop in the suburbs.

Founded by Joe Groves and chef Russell Mertz, Ellen's offers Southern cuisine and diner food, inspired by Groves’ mother, Ellen. And it’s now open in Allen.

Ellen’s first opened in downtown Dallas eight years ago with 32 seats and 12 full-time employees. Now this location has 85 full-time employees and 120 seats.

Related Stories

“Depending on the day of the week, we’ve outgrown that, as well,” Groves says, “which is a nice problem. It was never our intention to get there, not even an aspiration to get there. We always want to just have a small, little cafe, but the demand kind of created a situation where we needed to grow.”

Ellen's is now open in the suburbs.EXPAND
Ellen's is now open in the suburbs.
Alex Gonzalez

The walls of the new Ellen’s location are bedecked with abstract artwork, many of which are paintings by local artist Jay Cantrell. Squares and rectangles are a recurring motif at Ellen’s in Allen, with even the front door and windows containing colorful paintings.

When planning for a second location, Groves initially had Far North Dallas and Frisco in mind. When he found this space, he felt it was the perfect match.

“Honestly, Allen was not on our radar at all. We wanted to do something up north, but we weren’t actively looking,” he says. “Our Realtor called one day and said, ‘Hey, there’s this interesting property that just came up, it might be worth looking at.’ We came up and made a decision immediately. It was kind of serendipitous.”

Groves says the new Ellen’s location has allowed him and his team to be more creative. He has plans for more locations, with at least five by the end of 2021. He wants for each location to be somewhat different from the others, allowing people to compare them and pick their favorite location — or at least be surprised every time they walk into an Ellen’s.

This location has a spacious private dining room that Groves calls the library. The books, all arranged on shelves by color to create abstract designs, add a vibrant feel to the space.

The grits Benedict from Ellen'sEXPAND
The grits Benedict from Ellen's
Alex Gonzalez

Ellen’s in Allen offers the same great burgers, brunch and other Southern-style menu items as the original. Signature items include the grits Benedict, a hearty plate of cheese grits with Texas hickory bacon, spinach, garlic, tomatoes, two poached eggs and homemade hollandaise ($15).

Known for his outspokenness on social justice issues, Groves assures that Ellen’s in Allen will also be a safe space, like the West End Dallas location. Every employee is required to sign an agreement that any jokes and negative comments on race, sexual orientation, ability or gender will result in immediate firing.

Whether it’s downtown or the suburbs, Groves has found most of his customers are tolerant, accepting people.

“There are reasonable people everywhere,” Groves says. “Intelligence is not based on geographic location. To me, it doesn’t even have to be political. It’s more about common sense.”

Ellen’s, 210 S. Central Expressway, Allen. Open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 7 a.m to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Dallas Observer may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Dallas Observer, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.

 

Join the Observer community and help support independent local journalism in Dallas.