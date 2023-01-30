First Look: Fork & Fire at Hub 121 in McKinney

Big things are happening for suburban foodies at the intersection of Alma Road and State Highway 121. Last year, HUB 121 debuted in McKinney with restaurants like Wine A Little and Elwood BFD. Fork & Fire and Valerie’s Taco Shop are the latest to open their doors at the development.
On the other side of Alma, District 121 has broken ground. This $250-million mixed-use development will house restaurants like Bob’s Steak and Chop House, Mi Cocina, Common Table and 400 Gradi. On the south side of State Highway 121 and Alma, a 35,000-square-foot food hall, The Hub, debuted in Allen in late 2022.
We recently got a first look at Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121. The scratch kitchen and craft bar opened its first location in the region at the Boardwalk Granite Park in Plano. The farm-to-table restaurant boasts an Argentine wood-fired grill fueled by mesquite wood, handcrafted cocktails, including Stanley Tucci's Tequila-tini and an abundance of wines and local beers on tap.
The restaurant is cozy, with an electric fireplace and several different seating areas, including a bar and patio area. Recycled white doors and light fixtures hang from the ceiling.
Signature starters include grilled wings ($16) and fried pickles ($12), and we went with the pastrami eggrolls ($14). These were served piping hot, cut in half and generously stuffed with the tender house-made pastrami chunks, gooey gruyère cheese, crunchy pickles and kraut with a side of Thousand Island dressing to cool it down. If you want to get your hands on the perfectly smoked meat, we recommend arriving early, as both the pastrami sandwich entrée and eggroll appetizer can sell out. We got the last order of eggrolls at 5:30 p.m. on a Saturday.
Signature dishes include house-made pastrami ($17.50), akaushi beef filet (MP) and Faroe Island salmon (MP). After the decadent appetizer, we decided to go with a healthier entrée, the salmon ($28). It's served with your choice of a long list of sides; we ordered the broccoli mashed and three-cheese 'n' truffle mac.
Overall, the service was prompt and friendly. The speed from the kitchen didn’t leave us waiting hungrily to soak up that tequila-tini too long, and the ambiance and atmosphere were welcoming. We arrived fairly early on a Saturday, and by the time we left the restaurant was a buzz of chatter. It filled up quickly as the dinnertime rush approached.
We'll be back for happy hour (Monday through Friday, 3 p.m – 6 p.m.), with its $3 beers, $2 off the 25 wines on tap, $7 cocktails and specially priced wings, crostinis and flatbreads. Additionally, there's a Saturday and Sunday brunch until 4 p.m.
Fork & Fire, HUB 121, 7540 State Highway 121, No. 150, McKinney. Monday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.