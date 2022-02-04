First Look: Hei Hei, American-Chinese has landed in Lake Highlands

The owners of popular Lake Highlands restaurant Cedar and Vine recently opened a sister restaurant across the street called Hei Hei (pronounced “hey hey”) specializing in Chinese food.
Let’s be clear about what Hei Hei is and is not. They are an American-Chinese restaurant, and they make no bones about it. So, what is American-Chinese? It's Chinese food with an American flair. Expect a creative twist on most dishes, and that is by design.
Owners Sam Howard and Brandon Carter are both Lake Highlands natives, and they're on a mission to bring great restaurant concepts to the neighborhood. Cedar and Vine offers an approachable yet refined menu with salmon and steak dishes; it's had a loyal neighborhood following for several years. Because Hei Hei was created during COVID-19, they knew they needed to focus more on a fast-casual concept that could easily offer to-go meals and delivery.
In addition to the crab Rangoon, we ordered the spicy drunken noodles and J’s Lo Mein on our first visit. The spicy drunken noodles are served with slow-cooked brisket, onions, peppers and chili oil. Perhaps our spicy meter has a higher tolerance than most as we didn’t find it to be overly spicy. But, it did have a generous portion of brisket, which we thought was a great deal for the price.
We look forward to visiting Hei Hei again and trying some other dishes such as teriyaki beef skewers, crispy tofu, bacon and egg fried rice and any of their stir fry classics. There are several vegan and gluten-free options available as well.
Hei Hei, 9660 Audelia Road, Suite 117 (Lake Highlands). Open 4-9 p.m. Monday - Sunday