First Look: Roy G’s Brings Back Old Favorites to The Strip

From the minds of Street’s Fine Chicken, Liberty Burger and an old favorite, Snookie’s, comes Roy G’s, a rainbow-themed bar offering a spectrum of shots, cocktails and bar food.

Roy G’s occupies the space formerly held by Zephyr Bakery Cafe and has since been revamped to a dive bar. Inside Roy G’s are several booths and a long bar opposite a colorful wall of liquors, spirits and neon lights.

While some have argued the gayborhood doesn’t need a new bar, Roy G’s brings to The Strip something the neighborhood has been missing.

No, Roy G’s isn’t the place you go to get drunk and dance to excessively loud music, but it is an LGBTQ-friendly space where guests can enjoy fairly inexpensive cocktails and shots while eating filling burgers, sandwiches and other hearty bites.

Electric blue lemonade Alex Gonzalez

Although the Streets’ diner concept Snookie’s closed in 2015, fans of the former Oak Lawn eatery will be able to order some of their favorite items.

On the Roy G Bevs menu is the frozen blue electric lemonade, a fan-favorite of Snookie’s that contains lemonade, blue curaçao and vodka ($7). Additionally, Roy G’s offers signature cocktails of their own, including the pico suave, a spicy, festive blend containing Papa Bueno blanco tequila, Cointreau, agave syrup, lime juice and pico de gallo ($8).

For $4 each, Roy G’s will offer seven different shots for every color of the rainbow. The R (red) shot has Western Son watermelon vodka, Chareau aloe liqueur, simple syrup, grenadine and lime juice. The V (violet) shot is a sweet mix of Heaven Hill gin, Pama pomegranate liqueur, blueberry lavender syrup and lemon juice.

Snookie’s hickory burger Alex Gonzalez

As for food, Snookie’s loyalists will be able to enjoy Snookie’s infamous cheese fries, a pound of hand-cut potatoes slathered in cheddar, bacon and jalapeños ($9.99). They can also order wings, burgers, a Reuben sandwich and a Cuban sandwich. All of the food and drink items are under $10.

If you want to mix and match, you can have a threesome for only $6. A threesome here is a shot, a chaser and a small food item. The needle-to-the-heart threesome comes with Jameson cold brew, a shot of Red Bull and chocolate-espresso beans. The early riser threesome comes with a shot of Tullamore Dew and butterscotch Schnapps, orange juice and a slice of bacon.

Pico suave Alex Gonzalez

While Cedar Springs certainly isn’t short of bars, Roy G’s offers diners a more intimate, laid-back environment, where they won’t be paying out the wazoo for drinks or food. It makes for a great way to end or begin a night out in the gayborhood. Or to at least get some good drunk munchies in between bars.

Roy G’s, 4001 Cedar Springs Road (Oak Lawn). Open 11 a.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; 11 a.m. to midnight Sunday; closed Monday.