First Look: Sister Settles Into the Bones of The Grape

The menu at Sister consists of Italian and Mediterranean-inspired dishes with wood-fired meats and daily homemade pasta. Sister calls itself a trattoria, which after having lived in Italy for four years, is a tad misleading. Trattorias in Italy are traditionally dive-y neighborhood joints where families can dine in or grab some antipasti and vino for the house. This place here, however, is absolutely gorgeous. From the candlelit and flawlessly cultivated decor to the sexy bar and cozy patio.
Another charming characteristic about Italian trattorias is, simply put, less is more. They generally have a very simple and sometimes rustic menu that anyone can dine at no matter which box the world tries to compartmentalize them in. Sister follows this philosophy by creating a warm (but so dam sexy) atmosphere and taking non-complicated dishes and elevating them.
For starters, we landed on the beets and avocado ($18) made with lemon vinaigrette, wild rice and tahini. Bright pureed beets created a kaleidoscope of both taste and color. Next, we had the octopus panzanella dressed with nduja, tomato and tiny bits of focaccia ($18). Generally, octopus is served with more citrus and mild flavors, but this little sliver of heat from the nduja worked great here. The charred marine mollusk was tender enough to cut with a spoon but firm enough to have that nice chew.
The wild "boaranaise"($23) is made with rye malfadine, fiore sardo, and sprigs of rosemary and was equally satisfying. The malfadine pasta, a larger crazy cousin of fettuccine, is cooked to a perfect al-dente that helps absorbs all of the rich flavors from the sauce.
The ambiance is decadent and charming. Upon arrival, you may be serenaded by the sounds of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin that will transport you to a different place in a different era. It's almost like the ghosts of “The Grapes” past giving a thumbs up to the new kids on the block, saying everything is going to work out fine.