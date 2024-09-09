Piaf Kitchen + Wine + Bar Is a Mediterranean Oasis in Downtown Grapevine

Piaf Kitchen + Wine + Bar is a culinary catch-all in Downtown Grapevine.
With a name is inspired by the French word for sparrow, piaf, the restaurant serves upscale Mediterranean food with a European flair across a floor-level lounge, an upstairs patio called "The Perch" and a private wine room.
The multi-level restaurant is an interesting space. It's upscale without being overly formal, and the decor is eclectic: there's a surprise around every corner. Patrons seem to wear something a little dressier than the usual.
menu has is loosely Mediterranean. There are two kinds of Caesar salads (traditional and grilled), surf and turf dishes, flatbreads, burgers, and more mixes of upscale and casual dishes like fries (make 'em truffle for $4) and a 16-hour braised lamb shank. It's the best of many worlds here.
Grazing on the complimentary chips and tzatziki, we landed on the warm goat cheese, mushroom ravioli and grilled octopus with sujuk, then finished with the tiramisu.
Even the restaurant's Google reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with 5 stars across the board. We had to do a little self-reflection.
But Brian Moman's 4-star Google review said it best: "The food we had was very tasty, but the pricing seemed a bit high for what we got to be honest". Yeah. What Brian said.
Starting at the bottom of the ladder, we had the octopus with sujuk (fermented sausage). The octopus was cooked nicely, but our plate didn't have any sujuk on it and the base was mainly onions and potatoes with minimal seasoning. We could have let the lack of sausage slide if the potatoes were crispy, but alas.
Nothing we had was worth a reorder or a recommendation. Perhaps the silver lining is in things we skipped this time like the Brussels sprouts, herb-crusted sea bass or paella. Although, the coconut and pineapple margarita was good and they also had a Moroccan lemonade they let us sample that was also really good.
The Perch upstairs has live jazz music on the weekends from 7 p.m. to close. If you want to tune in just make sure you make a reservation in advance.
Piaf Kitchen + Wine Bar, 129 S. Main St., Grapevine. Tuesday – Thursday, 4–9 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 4–10 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday.