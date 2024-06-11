A.D. Franks Holy Smoke BBQ Delivers a Top-Shelf, Small-Town Dining Experience in Ovilla

Even amid the bustling mega-metropolis of Dallas and Fort Worth, one can still find quaint, sleepy enclaves with that unmistakable small-town charm, places where businesses close early, and if you’re passing through, don’t blink, or you may just miss the entire town.
Ovilla, population 4,400, is one of these towns. It’s also home to A.D. Franks Holy Smoke BBQ.
Despite being visited in 2018 by Texas Monthly’s self-professed “BBQ Snob,” Daniel Vaughn, Franks Holy Smoke BBQ has still largely managed to fly beneath the radar in North Texas.
Pitmaster Abraham Franks leads the charge here, and his early culinary education in the timeless art of seductive smoked meats came via a legendary Texas town steeped in barbecue lore: Lockhart. After Lockhart, Franks’ winding road took him to Vegas, then back to the Dallas area (Cedar Hill) before ultimately landing for good in historic downtown Ovilla. (Fun fact: a handful of Walker, Texas Ranger episodes were shot in downtown Ovilla.)
But even if Franks Holy Smoke is unknown to many of us in Dallas proper and beyond up north, they surely know it down here in Ovilla (22 miles south of Dallas, sandwiched between Cedar Hill, Red Oak, and Waxahachie). Ask any resident in and around this town, and odds are they’ve been to Franks’ temple of holy smoke. It’s a rite of passage here.
The main draw, though, is the star-studded selection of classic barbecued meats by the pound. Ribs, brisket (both lean and fatty), pulled pork, chicken breast, Lockhart sausage, hot links, bologna and ham. You can also score bulk orders of full rib racks, whole briskets and whole pulled pork.
If you’re ever in the area, do yourself a solid and plug A.D. Franks Holy Smoke into your phone’s maps and swing by. They do barbecue well here.
A.D. Franks Holy Smoke BBQ, 705 W Main St., Ovilla. Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.