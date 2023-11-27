 Matt McCallister Launches First New Restaurant with Dallas-Based Hospitality Group | Dallas Observer
Openings and Closings

Matt McCallister's Latest Project: Una Vida in West Village

Una Vida is the latest project from Matt McCallister, who is now with Dallas-based hospitality group Local Favorite Restaurants.
November 27, 2023
Una Vida is now open in the West Village.
Una Vida is now open in the West Village. Kayla Enright
A new modern Mexican restaurant has opened in West Village and an award-winning chef is behind it.

First, for a bit of background: Matt McCallister is a local chef who helped put the Dallas dining scene on the culinary map. After starting his journey at Stephan Pyles — where he worked for seven years — McCallister opened FT33, which earned a place on Bon Appetit's Top 50 New Restaurants list in 2013 and received recognition from Esquire and Food & Wine. It also earned McCallister his first James Beard Award semifinalist nomination in 2014, followed by two more in 2015 and 2016. In 2018, McCallister opened Homewood, where even more awards piled up, including another James Beard semifinalist nomination. 
click to enlarge
After Homewood closed, chef Matt McCallister joined a local restaurant group where he's the executive chef of new concepts.
Kayla Enright
Homewood closed in February 2023 after the death of co-owner Michael Barnett.

In March, McCallister was named executive chef of new concepts at Local Favorite Restaurants, a Dallas-based hospitality group that includes El Fenix, Snuffer's, The Village Burger Bar, MesoMaya, Taqueria La Ventana, Del Toro, Tulum, Jalisco and Wok Star.

McCallister has now helped launch Una Vida in Dallas' West Village in the space where Taco Diner once thrived.
click to enlarge
A Really Good Shrimp Cocktail at Una Vida.
Kayla Enright
Una Vida is a modern approach to Mexican food. Dishes are packed with lentils, quinoa, cashew queso and vegetables. Try the smothered burrito with tri-color quinoa, refried lentils, black beans, peppers, onions, criminis, cashew queso, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Appetizers include Nachos Para Todos (with refried lentils and chile glazed butternut squash), street corn fritters and heartcakes (hearts of palm with avocado and cabbage slaw). There's a Really Good Shrimp Cocktail served with Saladitas crackers.

In addition to four salads, there are six bowls on the menu, loaded with Mexcian cauliflower rice, cilantro rice or quinoa and a whole host of vegetables, pickled golden beets, jicama and other fun things, all of which can be topped with a protein.

There are some tacos on the menu (camote and brisket) along with a hamburger, stacked enchiladas and the aforementioned burrito. Roasted Brussels sprouts in a lime glaze, you ask? Of course.

A large U-shaped bar seats 15 and serves lots of fancy, refreshing cocktails.
click to enlarge
The dining room at Una Vida.
Kayla Enright

"From the onset, the strategy was to create a culinary-focused brand and that did not exclude the bar. A mixologist can mix drinks and pair spirits. We took this a step further and started in the kitchen," McCallister says in a press release.

Behind the bar, they're boiling, grilling, extracting and dehydrating ingredients to concentrate flavors. Try the signature Toreados margarita with grilled serrano, tequila, Gran Gala and lime.

Una Vida's design and decor are inspired by Oaxaca with colorful fabrics, wood accents, a mural and authentic art.

This new spot is now open for lunch and dinner, with a weekend brunch.

Una Vida, 3699 McKinney Ave. Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.; Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – midnight.
