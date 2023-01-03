First Look: Olivella's Italian Deli in Deep Ellum Pivots to the Lunch Crowd

Everyone knows Olivella’s for its pizza. The Dallas-based franchise has been serving up Neapolitan and Roman-style pies since 2006. Since then, it has branched out from its original location across from Southern Methodist University. Its newest site offers something a bit different, though.
All the sandwiches are around $10, which is an extremely approachable price point considering the rising cost of nearly everything. There are eight hoagies to choose from and 11 panini options. Many of the sandwiches are familiar — the Italian Club, Meatball and Chicken Parm — while others, like The Don and the Pinocchio, are loaded.
The Italian Club includes mortadella, ham, prosciutto, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red onion and an herb vinaigrette on a fresh-baked hoagie roll. All the bread is baked in-house daily, and a number of the items on the menu, like Mama’s Meatballs and red sauce, are made from scratch.
Olivella’s Italian Deli’s straightforward approach to lunch, rather than relying on kitsch, should help it stand out in what is a saturated restaurant scene in Deep Ellum. Given the number of loft and apartment dwellers in Deep Ellum working from home and its proximity to Baylor and downtown, it should attract plenty of eager eaters.
2816 Elm St. (Deep Ellum). Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.; closed Saturday and Sunday.